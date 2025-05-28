Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
150% Plus seit Januar - dieser deutsche Smallcap könnte das nächste große Ding werden!
WKN: A1W16N | ISIN: HU0000123096 | Ticker-Symbol: RIG2
Frankfurt
28.05.25 | 11:16
25,360 Euro
-2,08 % -0,540
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CECE Composite Index
1-Jahres-Chart
GEDEON RICHTER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GEDEON RICHTER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,40025,86014:46
PR Newswire
28.05.2025 13:12 Uhr
Gedeon Richter Plc.: Long-term Commitment to Treating Endometriosis and Improving Women's Quality of Life - Gedeon Richter at the World Congress on Endometriosis

SYDNEY, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Gedeon Richter had a strong presence at the World Congress of Endometriosis held this year in Sydney, Australia between 21-24 May 2025. As a Platinum Sponsor Gedeon Richter could reaffirm its innovation driven and long-term commitment in the field of endometriosis and in women's health.

Gedeon Richter logo

The company hosted a highly successful symposium titled Delving into Endometriosis Pain Management: From Adolescence to Family Planning, chaired by Prof. Neil Johnson. The session featured Prof. Rebecca Deans (Australia) on the early management of endometriosis in adolescence, Prof. Jason Abbott (Australia) on pain control and quality of life in adulthood, and Prof. Juan García-Velasco (Spain) on fertility challenges and family planning. This comprehensive agenda reflects Gedeon Richter's focus on two closely linked areas, endometriosis and infertility, and its dedication to supporting women. Besides the expert-led scientific symposium, Gedeon Richter's booth showcased the medical options offered for the management of endometriosis in the exhibition area as well.

Being Platinum Sponsors of WCE enabled us to show our dedication to endometriosis care with holistic, patient-centric mindset addressing both physical and emotional dimensions of women's health. Endometriosis is a chronic, painful condition affecting over 190 million women worldwide, with an ever-increasing prevalence rate. It occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterine cavity, leading to inflammation, scarring, and significant pain.

Beyond physical discomfort, endometriosis can seriously impact fertility and overall quality of life, requiring effective medical treatment. Gedeon Richter markets the first and only globally available Relugolix combination therapy, for the treatment of moderate to severe symptoms of uterine fibroids and symptomatic endometriosis. This GnRH antagonist combines multiple active ingredients to effectively target the disease mechanism, offering symptom relief in a once-daily oral therapy. Its convenience, safety and proven efficacy allows women to manage their conditions without resorting to surgery.

"As one of Europe's leading pharmaceutical companies in the women's healthcare segment, Gedeon Richter is committed to providing modern and progressive solutions on a global scale. We believe that the continuous development of therapeutic options, such as our innovative medicine for endometriosis and our fertility products, will enable millions of women around the world to improve their quality of life," said Dr. Peter Turek, Global Head of Gedeon Richter's Women's Healthcare Business Unit.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2680300/Gedeon_Richter_Plc_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/long-term-commitment-to-treating-endometriosis-and-improving-womens-quality-of-life--gedeon-richter-at-the-world-congress-on-endometriosis-302467031.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
