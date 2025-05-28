Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - Digital Silk, an award-winning web development company focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites and digital marketing campaigns, is announcing a surge in client demand for custom web development projects that prioritize both accessibility compliance and search engine performance.





The intersection of accessibility compliance and SEO in custom web development for U.S. businesses.

With the tightening of ADA and WCAG regulations in the U.S., alongside Google's continued emphasis on Core Web Vitals, 2025 has seen businesses across sectors turning to custom solutions to ensure their websites meet these rising standards. According to a report from WebAIM, over 96% of homepages tested in 2024 had detectable WCAG 2 failures - a gap that brands are increasingly eager to close to reduce legal risks and improve user inclusivity.

At the same time, Google's Core Web Vitals updates are driving heightened scrutiny of web performance, particularly around loading speed, interactivity, and visual stability. A 2024 survey by Search Engine Journal reported that 68% of U.S. marketers cite Core Web Vitals as a top SEO priority. The overlap between accessibility improvements (such as clear navigation and keyboard-friendly design) and SEO practices (like optimized structure and mobile responsiveness) have positioned custom web development as a critical solution for modern digital teams.

Integrating Accessibility, SEO, and Performance

Digital Silk has responded by offering integrated services that address:

These combined efforts are helping companies with processing digital assets against regulatory and search engine shifts.

"Accessibility and SEO are no longer separate conversations," says Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "In 2025, businesses recognize that a compliant, high-performing website can potentially boost organic visibility, improve user engagement and reduce bounce rates."

Market Growth Highlights

Core Web Vitals have become a defining metric for over 85% of SEO agencies and in-house teams according to industry research (source).

of SEO agencies and in-house teams according to industry research (source). Websites failing accessibility standards face rising litigation, with 4,605 ADA lawsuits filed in federal court in 2023 alone (source).

Why Custom Development is Leading the Way

Companies are increasingly turning to agencies like Digital Silk to deliver the combined demands of accessibility, Core Web Vitals, and SEO as well as fully customized builds that align with technical, legal, and marketing goals.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning Miami web development company focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk delivers industry-leading digital experiences through strategic branding and cutting-edge web design with the aim to drive more conversions and digital marketing services to boost awareness and engagement.

