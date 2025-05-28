Blackline Safety, Leader in Connected Gas Detection Lone Worker Safety

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced it will release its fiscal second quarter 2025 financial results before markets open on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 11:00 am ET the same day.

Blackline Safety Corp. Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Time: 11:00 am ET

Webcast Link: https://www.gowebcasting.com/14056

Dial-in Instructions: Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Blackline Safety Corp. earnings conference call.

Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-833-821-3052

International Toll: 1-647-846-2509

A replay will be available after 2:00 PM ET on June 11, 2025 through July 11, 2025 by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (Canada/USA Toll Free) or 1-412-317-0088 (International Toll) and entering access code 3417383.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with customers in more than 75 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 275 billion data-points and initiated over eight million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

