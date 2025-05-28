Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - Lion Rock Resources Inc. (TSXV: ROAR) (FSE: KGB) (OTC Pink: LRRIF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce gold assay results from its recent surface sampling program at the Volney Project, South Dakota. The results include 189.5 g/t Au from float material and 14.0 g/t Au from bedrock, confirming the presence of multiple distinct gold target zones and strong potential for further discoveries across underexplored areas of the property. Located 20 km southwest of Spearfish in the prolific Black Hills Mining District, Volney is a past-producing, multi-commodity project hosting high-grade gold, lithium, and tin.

News Highlights

High-Grade Bedrock Mineralization Along Major Gold-Bearing Horizon: Sampling at the Volney Project target outlined a 260 m shear trend open along strike, with bedrock chip samples returning up to 14.0 g/t Au (Figure 1). A total of 20 bedrock samples returned values over 0.5 g/t Au, associated with quartz veining or sheared greenstone units (Table 1).

High-Grade Float Samples: Grab samples from float material returned 41 samples >1.0 g/t Au, including 7 samples >10.0 g/t Au, with the highest at 189.5 g/t Au (Table 2). High-grade samples were typically associated with quartz veining and silicification.

Multiple Gold Mineralization Host Units: Gold occurs in both greenstone-hosted and Tertiary vein and breccia systems. Only a limited portion of the property has been explored to date, indicating strong potential for additional discoveries.

Multi-Commodity Upside: In addition to high-grade gold, recent grab sampling returned lithium values up to 5.3% Li2O from historic stockpiles and up to 3.7% Li2O from outcrop. 13 stockpile samples also reported tin values greater than 1.0% Sn, highlighting by-product potential (see Lion Rock News Release dated May 13, 2025).

Private Land - Fast-Tracked Permitting: The Volney Project is situated on 142 hectares of privately held land with surface and mineral rights, enabling rapid drill program execution and accelerated permitting from exploration through production.

Dale Ginn, President and CEO of Lion Rock, stated, "These results underscore the exceptional potential of the Volney Project. We're seeing strong gold grades across multiple zones which confirm the presence of high-grade mineralization at surface. Combined with promising lithium and tin values and the advantage of private land ownership, Volney represents a truly unique and exploration opportunity for Lion Rock."

Figure 1. Gold results from recent float and outcrop sampling at the Volney Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8985/253595_80b03c2134acdba6_001full.jpg

Table 1. Bedrock Chip Sample Highlights

Sample ID Lithology Au (g/t) 9038 Quartz Vein 14.0 9023 Greenstone (Sheared) 7.4 9036 Schist 5.0 9034 Schist 4.7 9024 Greenstone (Sheared) 4.7 9020 Greenstone (Sheared) 3.9 LR-25 Quartz Vein 3.7 9025 Greenstone (Sheared) 2.9 9037 Schist 2.7 9022 Greenstone (Sheared) 2.5 LR24-04 Greenstone 2.5 LR24-03 Greenstone 1.5 9033 Quartz Vein 1.4 9039 Chert 1.1 LR24-02 Greenstone 1.0 LR24-12 Schist 0.8 LR24-09 Greenstone 0.8 LR24-55 Greenstone 0.7 LR24-52 Greenstone (Sheared) 0.6 9029 Schist 0.6

Table 2. Float Grab Sample Highlights

Sample ID Lithology Au (g/t) LR-77 Quartz Vein 189.5 LR24-39 Schist 45.3 LR-75 Quartz Vein 27.8 LR-78 Quartz Vein 25.9 LR-69 Iron Formation 20.2 LR-80 Quartz Vein 15.5 LR24-44 Metachert 15.0 LR-81 Iron Formation 8.2 LR-82 Iron Formation 5.7 9014 Quartz Vein 5.5 LR24-71 Iron Formation 5.3 9001 Quartz Vein 4.7 LR24-40 Metachert 4.3 LR24-72 Phyllite 3.8 LR-83 Iron Formation (Breccia) 3.7 LR-71 Gabbro 3.6 LR24-69 Iron Formation 3.5 LR24-74 Phyllite 3.2 9011 Quartz Vein 3.1 9006 Gabbro (Breccia) 2.9 LR24-68 Metachert 2.7 LR-63 Quartz Vein 2.7 9012 Quartz Vein 2.6 LR-70 Iron Formation 2.4 LR-23 Amphibolite 2.2 LR-72 Gabbro 2.1 LR-74 Gabbro 2.1 9003 Quartz Vein 2.0 LR24-60 Schist (Sheared) 1.7 9002 Quartz Vein 1.7 9000 Quartz Vein 1.6 LR-89 Quartz Vein 1.6 LR-29 Metabasalt (Sheared) 1.3 LR24-49 Metachert 1.3 LR24-36 Phyllite 1.3 LR24-82 Metagabbro 1.2 LR24-43 Schist 1.2 9005 Gabbro (Breccia) 1.1 LR-27 Metabasalt 1.1 LR-64 Quartz Vein 1.0 9010 Trachyte 1.0

Grab and chip samples are selective in nature and may not be representative of the mineralization on the property. For grab samples, 1 to 3 kg of material was collected from a single location marked as either float or stockpile. For chip samples, 1 to 3 kg of rock was collected by hammer and chisel from outcrop faces over up to 1 m.

About the Volney Project

The Volney property is a multi-commodity project strategically located in South Dakota's Black Hills, a historically rich and active mining region (Figure 2). The Black Hills have produced over 62 million ounces of gold, including from the prolific Homestake Mine, one of the most significant gold producers in North American history. The Volney Project is home to the Giant Volney pegmatite, a 635 m long LCT (Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum) pegmatite which remains untested at depth. The district continues to attract modern exploration efforts, with companies such as Dakota Gold Corp. actively advancing projects within the Black Hills. The project is accessible year-round and consists of private claims with surface and mineral rights, which facilitates rapid permitting and project advancement.

Figure 2. Volney Project regional map in the Black Hills, South Dakota.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8985/253595_80b03c2134acdba6_002full.jpg

QA/QC

Samples were collected by Lion Rock personnel and were crushed, pulverized and pulps prepared by Bond Mineral Services, LLC, an ISO-certified preparatory laboratory located in Central City, South Dakota. Sample pulps were analyzed by ALS Geochemistry in Reno, NV, a laboratory accredited in accordance with the standards of ISO 17025:2017. Sample pulps were analyzed using industry standard analytical package ME-MS89L. Internal laboratory QA/QC was relied upon for the purposes of this sampling campaign.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Carl Ginn, P.Geo., consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

About Lion Rock Resources Inc.

Lion Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company committed to advancing high-grade gold and lithium projects across North America. The Company's flagship asset, the Volney Project, is located in South Dakota's Black Hills, a mining-friendly jurisdiction surrounded by active gold operations. The Company is led by an award-winning team with a proven track record of mineral discoveries, project development, and financing.

