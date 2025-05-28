IBS Software to provide Air France-KLM Group with solutions to optimise flight operations and reduce the impact of delays

PARIS, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IBS Software today announces that it has been selected by Air France-KLM as a strategic partner to streamline flight operations through a unified digital platform. By integrating IBS Software's iFlight solution, the airlines of the Group aim to reduce operational costs, eliminate inefficiencies, and minimise delays across a fleet of over 500 aircraft.

For Air France-KLM, the implementation of iFlight will unlock effective centralised decision making, by harnessing greater visibility over the operation system. With a core single platform, silos across different databases will be removed, allowing for easier data exchange and data standardisation. This move to a digital-first operations approach will allow for improved resource allocation to mitigate and reduce the impact of uncontrollable operational disruptions, enhancing the passenger experience.

Commenting on the partnership, Pierre-Olivier Bandet, EVP Information Systems at Air France-KLM, said, "After a successful deployment at Transavia Netherlands, we are confident that IBS Software's iFlight solution will help us address critical points in our operations, build efficiencies, standardise and improve the experience of our staff and customers. We look forward to implementing operational innovation alongside a digitally transformative partner like IBS Software."

Julian Fish, SVP & Head of AOS, IBS Software, added, "Working with a digitally innovative airline group, operating globally, is a truly exciting opportunity for us. It's immediately apparent that Air France-KLM is building highly efficient operational systems that work for aircraft, crew and passengers. It's a privilege to work with the group on an important digital journey."

The partnership marks the largest iFlight operations deal for IBS Software and will see the leading SaaS company provide a single platform to standardise operational decision making for Air France, KLM and their regional subsidiary KLM CityHopper. IBS Software's Consulting & Digital Transformation (CDx) division will develop a SaaS-based integration platform to manage integrations between iFlight and existing applications and provide ongoing application management services.

To learn more about how iFlight's single source system is powering cloud nativity within aviation passenger and operations solutions, visit this webpage for further details.

About Air France-KLM Group

A global player with a strong European base, the Air France-KLM Group's main areas of business are passenger transport, cargo transport and aeronautical maintenance.

Air France-KLM is a leading airline Group in terms of international traffic on departure from Europe. It offers its customers access to a worldwide network, covering over 320 destinations thanks to Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Transavia, mainly from its bases at Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Amsterdam-Schiphol.

Flying Blue is the loyalty programme of the Air France-KLM Group with more than 26 million members.

Together with its partners Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic, Air France-KLM operates the largest transatlantic joint venture, with more than 375 daily flights. Air France-KLM is also a member of the SkyTeam, the alliance dedicated to providing passengers with a more seamless travel experience at every step of their journey, 19 member airlines working together across an extensive global network.

Recognized for 20 years as an industry leader in sustainable development, the Air France-KLM Group is determined to accelerate the transition to more sustainable aviation.

www.airfranceklm.com

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise, hospitality, and energy resources industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel, and air cargo management. Across the hospitality sector, IBS Software offers a cloud-native, unified platform for hotels and travel sellers, including central reservation (CRS), property management (PMS), revenue management (RMS), call centre, booking engine, loyalty, and distribution. For the tour & cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. Across the energy & resources industry, we provide logistics management solutions that cover logistics planning, operations & accommodation management. The Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) business focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives of its customers, leveraging its domain knowledge, digital technologies and engineering excellence. IBS Software operates from 17 offices across the world.

Further information can be found at www.ibsplc.com. Follow us: Blog | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

