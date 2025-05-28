German soccer club FC St. Pauli is installing a 316 kW rainbow-colored photovoltaic system on its stadium roof using 1,080 modules supplied by Switzerland's Megasol Energie. From pv magazine Germany German soccer team FC St. Pauli will install a rainbow-colored PV system on its stadium roof. Hamburg-based green energy supplier Lichtblick has revealed that it will install the system during the summer break. Workers will mount 1,080 solar modules with a capacity of 316 kW on the stadium roof, laminated in rainbow colors. A Lichtblick spokesperson told pv magazine that the coloring process uses ...

