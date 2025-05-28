Opengame Foundation: CROSS Sets New Benchmark with Transparent and Fair Token Launch

CROSS Public Sale Concludes - A Bold Experiment in Tokenomics Democracy.

Opengame Foundation Completes Public Sale of CROSS Token, Burns Unsold Supply to Ensure Transparency and Value Stability

ZUG, CH / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Opengame Foundation (OGF), the non-profit organization behind the open blockchain gaming platform CROSS, has officially concluded its public token sale for the CROSS utility token.

The public sale, which ran for one week starting May 15, drew attention across the Web3 industry for its unique commitment to fairness and transparency. Tokens were offered at a fixed price of $0.10, the same as in the private sale, ensuring that all participants-whether early backers or new supporters-had access under identical conditions.

In total, 96 million CROSS tokens, representing 9.6% of the platform's total supply of 1 billion, were made available during the public sale on a first-come, first-served basis. Approximately 92% of the allocation was sold by the end of the sale period. The remaining unsold tokens will be permanently burned-a move designed to reinforce both the integrity of the token's value and the foundation's long-term commitment to transparency.

Henry Chang, CEO of NEXUS and key contributor to the CROSS ecosystem, described the initiative as "an unprecedented experiment." In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:

"Another dot, placed. We've now completed an unprecedented experiment-offering the same price to private and public investors, including the founder and team ourselves. I appreciate the support and investment from all who believed in us.

Time will reveal how this unfolds. As we head toward the next milestone, TGE, we'll keep doing what we've always done: Build-so that one day, we can connect the dots backward."

The Opengame Foundation plans to distribute CROSS tokens to public sale participants in accordance with the TGE timeline. Together with NEXUS, it will accelerate the growth of the CROSS ecosystem, bringing more developers and players into the open blockchain gaming space.

About Opengame Foundation

Opengame Foundation (OGF) is a non-profit organization committed to building an open and inclusive blockchain gaming ecosystem. As the steward of the CROSS Protocol, OGF aims to empower both developers and players by providing transparent infrastructure, fair tokenomics, and interoperable tools that support the next generation of Web3 games. With a focus on long-term sustainability, openness, and community participation, the foundation works to democratize access to digital assets and reshape how value is created and shared in the gaming world.

https://opengamefoundation.org

https://to.nexus

