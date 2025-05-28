Anzeige
28.05.2025 14:02 Uhr
Frontline Teams Get Industry-First With iTacit AI Assistant

FREDERICTON, NEW BRUNSWICK / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / iTacit, a leader in frontline workforce solutions, today announced the launch of its AI Assistant: an enterprise-grade, AI-powered search engine that gives employees instant answers from internal policies and training materials, reducing the everyday burden on HR and supervisors while boosting frontline productivity.

iTacit AI Assistant for Frontline Teams

iTacit AI Assistant for Frontline Teams
Illustration demonstrating use cases for iTacit AI Assistant.

"AI isn't just for back-office automation," said Luke Megarity, President and COO of iTacit. "This is about equipping every employee from the frontline to the C-suite with the information they need, exactly when they need it."

iTacit's AI Assistant delivers reliable role-based answers exclusively from an organization's internal knowledge base including training materials, SOPs, and policies. Built for high-compliance environments like healthcare, manufacturing, and public sector organizations, the solution ensures teams receive accurate, policy-aligned answers without the security risks of general-purpose AI and public LLMs.

"We've heard time and again that employees need the right information at the right time otherwise they rely on guesswork that puts organizations at risk," said Megarity. "This AI helps close that compliance gap."

With role-based permissions, SSO authentication, and enterprise-grade security protocols, the AI Assistant ensures controlled access and scalable deployment across complex organizations. It also equips HR and learning teams with dashboards to identify knowledge gaps and strengthen training programs.

The launch is part of a broader strategy to expand iTacit's footprint in AI-driven workforce tools for organizations modernizing their training and HR systems.

For more information, visit www.itacit.com/ai

Contact Information
Teri Maltais
VP Revenue
teri.maltais@itacit.com
(506)874-6799

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cfgzJ_5jDLA

.

SOURCE: iTacit



