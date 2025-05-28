New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - At the LogiMAT 2025 in Germany and PROMAT 2025 in the USA, intelligent intralogistics solution provider Multiway Robotics officially unveiled the new E-Series counterbalanced AGV forklifts, marking a new phase of intelligence and flexibility in the industrial handling sector. This series is recognized as an "all-rounder" for solving industrial handling challenges due to its exceptional adaptability across multiple scenarios and efficient load performance.

The E-Series adopts advanced laser SLAM navigation and visual recognition systems, equipped with large-diameter rubber tires for enhanced climbing and obstacle-crossing capabilities, allowing stable operation in complex environments, including indoor and outdoor settings, ramps, and height variations. Its 360° safety protection system integrates lidar, visual recognition, and intelligent algorithms, significantly improving operational safety and environmental awareness.

This series is widely applied in six core scenarios: unmanned loading and unloading, double pallet handling, production line docking, material cage stacking, horizontal ground handling, and heavy stacking (up to 9.5 meters). In unmanned loading and unloading, the E-Series autonomously achieves precise docking between trucks and warehouses through intelligent navigation and visual systems, fully automating the material loading and unloading process, which significantly reduces truck waiting times and labor costs. The double pallet handling technology allows for the transfer of two pallets in a single operation, making it particularly suitable for bulk goods in and out of warehouses, greatly enhancing storage space utilization and logistics turnover efficiency.

Aaron Zhu, Country Manager for Multiway, stated, "The E-Series aims to address the shortcomings of traditional forklifts and manual operations in terms of efficiency, safety, and flexibility. By integrating perception technologies, path planning, and intelligent scheduling systems, this series not only enhances operational precision but also significantly reduces labor costs for enterprises."

In addition to the E-Series, Multiway also launched the MW-Q20 AGV forklifts specifically designed for tailgate loading and unloading, featuring laser SLAM and visual positioning systems for automated loading and unloading of box trucks. The X20S lightweight AGV forklifts introduce structural innovations for "damage-free compatibility with square pallets," solving global equipment adaptation issues. The cold chain AGV forklifts, MW-L14 and MW-SE20, break through operational limits in extreme cold environments of -25°C, effectively enhancing cold chain logistics efficiency and safety.

Multiway AGV forklifts can operate autonomously 24/7, equipped with high-precision navigation, obstacle avoidance, path planning, and system integration capabilities, significantly reducing operational errors and cargo damage compared to traditional manual operations, especially in high-risk scenarios such as cold storage and explosion-proof environments.

Currently, Multiway products serve over 700 large enterprise clients globally, covering over twenty industries including food, pharmaceuticals, new energy, automotive, and cold chain logistics. The company has established localized teams and showrooms in the USA, Germany, Japan, and South Korea to advance its "Local team, Local service" globalization strategy.

The founder and CEO of Multiway, Wencheng Chen, stated that the AGV forklift industry is still in its early stages of development, with enormous market potential. Multiway possesses a full product line, system integration capabilities, and an intelligent software ecosystem, making it the only company in the industry with the capacity to tackle "high-difficulty scenarios." The company will continue to drive global smart logistics upgrades through technological innovation.

Industry experts point out that smart devices are no longer an "optional" choice for companies looking to reduce costs and increase efficiency, but rather a "necessary" tool to enhance core competitiveness and meet future challenges.

