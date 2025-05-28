Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. (formerly, Celly Nutrition Corp.) (the "Company"), the company behind unbuzzdTM, the scientifically-proven beverage that accelerates alcohol metabolism, restores mental clarity and reduces hangover symptoms, is pleased to announce that it has hired leading audit firm MNP LLP ("MNP") effective May 20, 2025, to conduct Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB") audits of the Company's financial statements in preparation for a possible initial public offering ("IPO"). The Company's predecessor auditor, Stern & Lovrics LLP (the "Predecessor Auditor") resigned effective May 20, 2025, at the Company's request, and the Company's board of directors, upon the audit committee's recommendation, appointed MNP to fill the resulting vacancy until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders.

MNP, registered with the PCAOB, has the experience and proven track record to deliver audits of the highest standard. Hiring MNP follows the Company's announcement on February 5, 2025, regarding their retention of a New York investment bank to advise on a capital raise and explore an IPO, pending regulatory approval.

John Duffy, CEO of Unbuzzd Wellness Inc., stated, "This engagement of audit firm MNP demonstrates that we adhere to the highest standards in the industry. MNP has worked hard to understand our business and their PCAOB-level audits will prepare Unbuzzd Wellness for a possible IPO." Mr. Duffy has more than two decades of experience in leadership positions in the beverage industry, including as former VP of Marketing Assets and VP of National Sales at Coca-Cola.

Gerry David, Board Co-Chair and former CEO of Celsius Holdings with their bestselling energy drink Celsius Energy, added, "Completing our PCAOB audits with MNP represents another important step in ensuring our continued success and strength as we raise capital and consider the possibility of an IPO."

The change of auditor notice required pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") and associated material have been filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's profile within the prescribed time period. There were no reservations or modified opinions in any auditor's reports nor any reportable events, as defined in NI 51-102, in connection with the audits by the Predecessor Auditor of the Company's most recently completed financial year or any subsequent period.

Name Change

In addition, the Company has changed its name to "Unbuzzd Wellness Inc." effective May 23, 2025 (the "Name Change"). The board of directors of the Company approved the Name Change in accordance with the articles of the Company. The Company's new CUSIP is 90429T100 and its new ISIN is CA90429T1003.

Shareholders are not required to exchange existing share certificates for new share certificates bearing the Company's new name. The Name Change does not affect the rights of the Company's shareholders and no further action is required by existing shareholders.

About the Company

The Company, a non-trading but fully reporting public issuer, stands as a pioneering force in the wellness and recovery supplement landscape. unbuzzd has been developed by a world-class research and development team in pharmacology and medicine, with a commitment to innovation and quality. With a proprietary blend of vitamins, minerals and herbs, unbuzzd helps your body process alcohol faster, restore mental alertness, and improve cognition so you can drink responsibly. unbuzzd appeals to a broad audience of alcohol consumers who want to have a good time, be in control, and still feel great the next day.

Scientifically-backed by a recently completed double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled crossover design clinical trial, unbuzzd dramatically accelerates alcohol metabolism, speeds the reduction of blood alcohol concentration, restores mental clarity, and reduces the symptoms of intoxication, impairment and hangover. The full press release of the clinical trial can be found here.

unbuzzd ready-to-mix powder sticks are available in 3-pack, 8-pack, and 18-pack formats at amazon.com and unbuzzd.com.

unbuzzd is a registered trademark of the Company. Individual results may vary. unbuzzd is a dietary supplement. Consuming unbuzzd after alcohol ingestion does not permit you to operate a vehicle. Drink responsibly. DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. "Forward-looking information" includes statements about: MNP's PCAOB-level audits preparing the Company for a possible IPO; and the Company's possible IPO.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including MNP will conduct PCAOB-level audits to prepare the Company for a possible IPO; and the Company will have the ability to conduct an IPO.

Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, that may cause actual events, performance, or achievements in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including but not limited to: the Company's early stage of development; government regulation; market acceptance for its products; rapid technological change; dependence on key personnel; dependence on the Company's strategic partners; the fact that preclinical product development is uncertain, and the Company's products may never advance past clinical trials; the fact that results of preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials may not be predictive of the results of later stage clinical trials; the uncertain outcome, cost, and timing of product development activities, preclinical studies and clinical trials of the Company; the uncertain clinical development process, including the risk that clinical trials may not have an effective design or generate positive results; the potential inability to obtain or maintain regulatory approval of the Company's products; the introduction of competing products that are safer, more effective or less expensive than, or otherwise superior to, the Company's products; the initiation, conduct, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials may be delayed, adversely affected or impacted by unforeseen issues; the potential inability to obtain adequate financing; the potential inability to obtain or maintain intellectual property protection for the Company's products; risks that the Company's intellectual property and technology won't have the intended impact on the Company and/or its business; the Company's inability to realize upon the stated claims of product benefits and effectiveness; the Company's inability to realize upon its stated claims of market potential and consumer demand; MNP not conducting PCAOB-level audits to prepare the Company for a possible IPO; and the Company not conducting an IPO.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Company makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about unbuzzd. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated any claims regarding unbuzzd. Other than as outlined herein, the efficacy of such products has not been confirmed by approved research. Further rigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Other than as outlined herein, no clinical trials for the use of the Company's proposed products have been conducted. Other than outlined herein, any references to quality, consistency, efficacy, and safety of potential products do not imply that the Company verified such in clinical trials or that the Company will complete such trials.

