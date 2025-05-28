Experienced, strategic biopharma leader with 40 years of global biopharma experience

CDR-Life today announced the appointment of Pascal Touchon, DVM, MBA, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Touchon brings 40 years of international experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, with extensive expertise in oncology and strategic leadership that will further strengthen CDR-Life as it advances its innovative M-gager® platform and pipeline of T cell engager (TCE) therapeutics.

"We are delighted to welcome Pascal to our Board of Directors," said Dominik Escher, Ph.D., Chairman of CDR-Life's Board of Directors. "Pascal's remarkable track record in developing and commercializing transformative therapies, particularly in oncology, aligns perfectly with our mission. Pascal's strategic insights, deep industry knowledge and network will be instrumental as we continue to advance our pipeline of novel T cell engagers targeting highly tumor specific antigens into clinical development."

Dr. Touchon currently serves as Chairman of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA), following a five-year tenure as the company's CEO. He also holds board positions at Ipsen (EPA: IPN), Medincell (EPA: MEDCL) and Catalym.

Previously, Dr. Touchon held key leadership roles at Novartis Oncology, including Global Head of Strategy and Business Development and Global Head of the Cell Gene division, where he led the development and global launch of the first FDA-approved cell and gene therapy in the United States. His extensive experience spans operational and strategic leadership positions across multiple therapeutic areas and geographies.

"I am excited to join CDR-Life's Board at such a pivotal time for the company," said Dr. Touchon. "CDR-Life's M-gager® platform represents an innovative approach to treating solid malignancies by targeting tumors with unparalleled selectivity. I look forward to working with the Board and executive team to help advance this innovative technology and bring new therapeutic options to patients with significant unmet medical needs."

About CDR-Life

CDR-Life develops highly targeted T cell engagers (TCEs) for the treatment of solid cancers and autoimmune diseases. Our M-gager® platform delivers TCEs against clean targets through unparalleled binding-specificity. With our first oncology program now in clinical trials, we are advancing a pipeline of potent and selective TCE therapeutics. Our partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim on a molecule derived from our M-gager® platform, now in Phase 2, demonstrates the potential of our antibody-derived molecules. Backed by leading cross-Atlantic investors, our team is committed to bringing life-changing, disease-modifying medicines to patients globally. Learn more at www.cdr-life.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250528796103/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Lauren Arnold

LA Communications

Lauren@lacommunications.net



Investors:

Christian Leisner, CEO

CDR-Life Inc.

Christian.leisner@cdr-life.com