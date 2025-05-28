Taylor Wessing, Deaglo Riskworx Join Roster of Enterprise Adopters

TurinTech today announces the global law firm Taylor Wessing, leaders in FX risk management Deaglo and financial engineering specialists Riskworx have selected Artemis, its intelligence-driven AI platform, to modernize, optimize and validate code at scale.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250528968555/en/

Taylor Wessing, Deaglo Riskworx join roster of enterprise adopters of TurinTech's GenAI solution Artemis, the intelligence-driven AI platform, to modernize, optimize and validate code at scale.

These customers join a growing list of industry leaders-including Intel-who trust Artemis to transform legacy and GenAI-generated code into high-performance, production-ready solutions.

From Vibe to Viable: How Artemis Delivers Production-Ready, Optimized Code

As generative AI floods engineering workflows, teams face a new challenge: code is easier to produce, but harder to trust. Artemis was built for this moment. Powered by the Artemis Intelligence Engine, the platform transforms all forms of code-legacy, human-written and AI-generated-into optimized, validated, enterprise-grade solutions. Artemis doesn't just output code-it evaluates, improves and proves what works across real-world deployment targets. Whether the code is hand-tuned, inherited or vibe-generated, Artemis turns it from vibe to viable-at speed and scale.

Taylor Wessing Drives Legal Tech Innovation

Mark Barron, Partner at Taylor Wessing, underscores the impact of Artemis within their legal tech endeavors: "Artemis has accelerated the development of our Outpace application and optimized our cloud usage. Its deep code understanding and swift refactoring capabilities have been essential in advancing our legal tech innovation."

Deaglo: Bridging Automation and Trust

At Deaglo, CEO Ashley Groves says Artemis plays a key role as the company integrates GenAI and automation: "Artemis fills a critical gap. As we integrate automation and GenAI into our systems, Artemis ensures our code is not just optimized, but also secure and scalable. This gives us the confidence needed to deliver robust global financial solutions effectively."

Riskworx is Modernizing Legacy Systems

At Riskworx, Artemis is redefining how the company interacts with legacy technology. "We work with leading banks that depend on aging codebases," explains Paul Robson, CEO. "Thanks to Artemis and its agentic approach to code transformation and validation, we can optimize both legacy and acquired codebases with speed and precision that were previously unattainable through manual processes."

Artemis Intelligence Engine: A New Paradigm

What makes Artemis different isn't just speed-it's architecture. At the core is the Artemis Intelligence Engine, a purpose-built orchestration system that applies engineered prompts, evolutionary optimization, context-aware analysis and validation agents to turn unstructured code into optimized, production-ready solutions.

Just weeks after Google DeepMind introduced AlphaEvolve-a system that applies evolutionary strategies to optimize algorithmic code-Artemis stands as a real-world validation of this approach.

While AlphaEvolve operates in research domains, Artemis brings these principles to production: evolving code across languages, architectures and enterprise constraints to deliver measurable performance gains.

Leslie Kanthan, CEO of TurinTech says: "Whether it's hand-tuned code, inherited systems or GenAI prototypes, Artemis helps teams take whatever they're working with and turn it into production-grade software-validated, optimized and built to scale. It's how we help developers move from vibe to viable.

About TurinTech

TurinTech builds intelligent systems for code evolution and optimization. Its flagship platform, Artemis, is powered by the proprietary Intelligence Engine, combining engineered prompts, contextual analytics, evolutionary optimization and validation agents to deliver trusted, production-grade software at scale.

From performance tuning to GenAI refinement, Artemis enables teams to confidently deploy code that meets the highest standards of security, efficiency and maintainability.

Serving a Diverse Industrial Spectrum

Trusted across financial, legal, retail and technical sectors, Artemis combines LLMs, data science and evolutionary optimization to deliver measurable results, reduce risk and modernize development pipelines. Companies such as Intel, Deaglo, Riskworx and Taylor Wessing-rely on Artemis to modernize their legacy systems, enhance AI-powered products and improve resource utilization. Whether it's accelerating legal tech innovation or optimizing critical financial platforms, TurinTech propels its partners to maintain a competitive edge in the AI era.

From vibe to viable. From prototype to production.

Discover what Artemis can do by joining the evolution at turintech.ai/evolve

Commitment to Ethical AI

TurinTech is deeply committed to the principles of ethical and explainable AI, helping organizations to navigate the challenges posed by generative AI while maximizing its potential. Artemis is designed not merely to generate code but to evolve it, bridging the gap between cutting-edge innovation and enterprise readiness.

For more information on how TurinTech is transforming the landscape of AI-powered development, visit www.turintech.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250528968555/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

ThoughtLDR for TurinTech

Turintech@thoughtldr.com

+44 7553600128