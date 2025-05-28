Phenomenex Unveils New LC Column Connector for Optimized LC and Low-Flow Separations

Provides high-precision LC column connectivity to achieve consistent chromatography results

TORRANCE, Calif., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phenomenex Inc., a global leader in the research and manufacture of advanced technologies for the separation sciences, proudly announces the introduction of SecurityLink ET, a UHPLC/HPLC compatible LC column connector for all LC applications including micro and nano analyses. As the newest addition to the Phenomenex SecurityLink product line, SecurityLink ET employs an advanced tip-sealing technology that allows the connector to self-adjust to almost any column inlet and instrument port ensuring zero dead-volume for superior chromatographic results. It is also pressure rated up to 19,000 psi (1,310 bar) making it compatible with both UHPLC and HPLC instruments.

"Laboratories conducting LC analysis may face challenges in their results caused by unreliable column connections," says Maryam Sayeed, Product Manager at Phenomenex. "SecurityLink ET provides a reliable solution, for consistent LC column connectivity to LC systems minimizing the risk of system downtime and reinforcing confidence in laboratory workflows."

This new, high-performance connector utilizes a specially designed tightening tool that features sensorial "click" torque-limiting technology. This ensures a high precision connection, preventing port damage, peak tailing, and leakage that could compromise chromatography results. The smaller connector design and external tool facilitate easy and secure installation in hard-to-reach areas. The new connector is color-coded to indicate the tubing material (PEEKsil or stainless steel) and its internal diameter (ID), simplifying the ordering process and identification as well as organization in the lab.

The SecurityLink ET LC column connector is a valuable addition to the Phenomenex portfolio for expanded compatibility, offering flexibility and broadening the options for labs, including those conducting micro and nano analyses.

About Phenomenex Phenomenex is a global technology leader committed to developing novel analytical chemistry solutions that solve the separation and purification challenges of researchers in academic, pharmaceutical, biotech, environmental, clinical research, government, and industrial laboratories. From drug discovery and pharmaceutical development to food safety and environmental analysis, Phenomenex chromatography solutions accelerate science and help researchers improve human health and well-being. Phenomenex is an operating company within the Life Sciences group of Danaher Corporation.

