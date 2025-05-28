Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
150% Plus seit Januar - dieser deutsche Smallcap könnte das nächste große Ding werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.05.2025 14:06 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Phenomenex Unveils New LC Column Connector for Optimized LC and Low-Flow Separations

Provides high-precision LC column connectivity to achieve consistent chromatography results

TORRANCE, Calif., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phenomenex Inc., a global leader in the research and manufacture of advanced technologies for the separation sciences, proudly announces the introduction of SecurityLink ET, a UHPLC/HPLC compatible LC column connector for all LC applications including micro and nano analyses. As the newest addition to the Phenomenex SecurityLink product line, SecurityLink ET employs an advanced tip-sealing technology that allows the connector to self-adjust to almost any column inlet and instrument port ensuring zero dead-volume for superior chromatographic results. It is also pressure rated up to 19,000 psi (1,310 bar) making it compatible with both UHPLC and HPLC instruments.

Permitir a los científicos dentro del laboratorio crear un mundo mejor en el exterior. Fabricante líder de HPLC Columns, columnas GC, productos de preparación de muestras y accesorios para cromatografía.

"Laboratories conducting LC analysis may face challenges in their results caused by unreliable column connections," says Maryam Sayeed, Product Manager at Phenomenex. "SecurityLink ET provides a reliable solution, for consistent LC column connectivity to LC systems minimizing the risk of system downtime and reinforcing confidence in laboratory workflows."

This new, high-performance connector utilizes a specially designed tightening tool that features sensorial "click" torque-limiting technology. This ensures a high precision connection, preventing port damage, peak tailing, and leakage that could compromise chromatography results. The smaller connector design and external tool facilitate easy and secure installation in hard-to-reach areas. The new connector is color-coded to indicate the tubing material (PEEKsil or stainless steel) and its internal diameter (ID), simplifying the ordering process and identification as well as organization in the lab.

The SecurityLink ET LC column connector is a valuable addition to the Phenomenex portfolio for expanded compatibility, offering flexibility and broadening the options for labs, including those conducting micro and nano analyses.

Additional Resources

  • Learn more about the SecurityLink ET column connector.

About Phenomenex Phenomenex is a global technology leader committed to developing novel analytical chemistry solutions that solve the separation and purification challenges of researchers in academic, pharmaceutical, biotech, environmental, clinical research, government, and industrial laboratories. From drug discovery and pharmaceutical development to food safety and environmental analysis, Phenomenex chromatography solutions accelerate science and help researchers improve human health and well-being. Phenomenex is an operating company within the Life Sciences group of Danaher Corporation.

For more information, please visit www.phenomenex.com and follow the company's blog at www.scienceunfiltered.com

Let's connect: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157889/PhenomenexLogo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phenomenex-unveils-new-lc-column-connector-for-optimized-lc-and-low-flow-separations-302463793.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.