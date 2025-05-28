Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.05.2025
28.05.2025 14:06 Uhr
Hidden Road Partners: Hidden Road Launches Digital Asset Swaps Prime Brokerage for the United States Market

New Product Launch Expands Suite of Prime Brokerage Solutions and Fulfills Growing U.S. Demand for Digital Asset Swaps

LONDON, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden Road today announced the launch of its digital asset swaps prime brokerage capabilities for the United States market. U.S.-based institutional clients will now be able to execute cash-settled OTC swaps across dozens of the most prominent digital assets.


The new OTC swaps product is offered from the Group's FCA-regulated entity, Hidden Road Partners CIV UK Ltd. With this launch, Hidden Road will also offer various cross-margining and financing services in digital assets.

"The United States digital asset market has long been under-served from a product standpoint," said Michael Higgins, International CEO and Global Head of Corporate Development for Hidden Road. "While OTC swaps represent a significant portion of digital asset trading volumes globally, until now, they were largely unavailable to U.S. institutions. With the launch of our swap prime brokerage capabilities for the United States market, we can provide clients with access to an expanded range of products and solutions."

The launch of Hidden Road's digital asset swap capabilities for the United States follows its definitive agreement in April 2025 to be acquired by Ripple, a leading provider of digital asset infrastructure for financial institutions, for $1.25 billion. With the backing of Ripple's significant balance sheet, Hidden Road will exponentially expand its capacity to service its pipeline and become one of the largest non-bank prime brokers globally. The deal is expected to close in the coming months, subject to regulatory approvals.

About Hidden Road
Hidden Road Partners is the global credit network for institutions, enabling seamless access to traditional and digital markets. Conflict-free and built on a modern technology stack, we remove complexity and cost in prime brokerage, clearing and financing. For more information, please email info@hiddenroad.com.

Media Contact
Carissa Felger/Sam Fisher
Gasthalter & Co.
HiddenRoad@gasthalter.com
+1 (212) 257-4170

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2666960/Hidden_Road_Partners_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hidden-road-launches-digital-asset-swaps-prime-brokerage-for-the-united-states-market-302466343.html

