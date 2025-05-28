News summary:

As home and small business needs converge, service providers must deliver reliable, high-speed Wi-Fi across diverse environments

Adtran's SDG 9000 Series expands its Wi-Fi 7 portfolio with a PoE switch router and access points for seamless indoor and outdoor connectivity

With multigigabit speeds, advanced security and cloud management, the SDG 9000 Series enables scalable, high-performance networks

Adtran today launched its SDG 9000 Series Wi-Fi 7 service delivery gateways, designed to meet the growing demand for secure, high-performance connectivity across residential, small business and retail applications. The expansion of Adtran's software-driven Wi-Fi 7 portfolio equips service providers with scalable solutions to deliver multigigabit performance in versatile deployment scenarios. Supporting high-density indoor and outdoor environments such as multi-dwelling units (MDUs), retail spaces and community Wi-Fi networks, the SDG 9000 Series combines Wi-Fi 7 technology with speeds of up to 10Gbit/s. Managed through Adtran's cloud-based Intellifi solution, the system is easy to deploy and monitor. It enables service providers to scale quickly, optimize performance and target revenue growth in small business and MDU environments.

Adtran's SDG 9000 Series will help providers easily extend secure, cloud-managed Wi-Fi services across residential, small business and MDU environments.

"There's a growing need for Wi-Fi everywhere whether in common areas of MDUs, outdoors by pools or garages, or for guests dining on the patio of a café," said Eric Presworsky, GM of subscriber solutions at Adtran. "With our new SDG 9000 Series, service providers can quickly and easily extend secure, cloud-managed Wi-Fi services across a range of environments, including large homes with detached structures, MDUs and retail stores. Our Wi-Fi 7 portfolio, combined with Intellifi cloud management, empowers service providers to deliver high-performance, secure and innovative Wi-Fi solutions across indoor and outdoor environments."

The SDG 9000 Series includes a 10Gbit/s PoE+ switch router and Wi-Fi 7 access points (APs), delivering seamless, high-speed connectivity across indoor and outdoor environments. Designed to simplify deployments, the switch router combines a 10Gbit/s Combo WAN (Ethernet or fiber), 10GbE LAN and eight 2.5GbE PoE ports, making it easy to power and manage APs. For outdoor coverage, the dual-band, IP55-rated SDG 9712o offers robust throughput and extended reach in public spaces. Indoors, the tri-band SDG 9732i is optimized for best-in-class capacity and high-density environments. All devices integrate with Adtran's Intellifi cloud-management platform and run on the open SmartOS platform, enabling containerized applications and enhanced security, privacy and provider-specific features delivering dependable, whole-property Wi-Fi performance.

"Our SDG 9000 Series offers a powerful way for service providers to address growing demand for Wi-Fi 7 across diverse market segments," commented Christoph Glingener, CTO of Adtran. "Whether you're building high-quality, future-ready networks for residential complexes, micro businesses or communities, our connected home solutions are engineered to deliver exceptional Wi-Fi performance consistently and securely across a wide range of environments. With this latest addition, we're expanding our Wi-Fi 7 portfolio to help service providers scale networks for the multigigabit era, support advanced applications and unlock new revenue opportunities."

Further information on the SDG 9000 Series is available in this product video.

Additional details can be found in this Tech Talk video.

Supporting slides are also available to view.

