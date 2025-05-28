Real-time, codeless automation with shared memory, native privacy controls and proven ROI, now live in 1,000+ environments

Wildix, a global Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) provider, today announced the launch of the industry's first fully embedded agentic AI layer for UCaaS, now operational across more than 1,000 customer environments.

Designed to adapt to how each organization operates, the AI layer automates interactions across voice, chat, SMS, WhatsApp and web, without relying on static scripts or bolted-on bots. The system interprets language, references past exchanges and applies contextual logic to guide each decision.

Modular by design, the system can be tailored to specific workflows, whether it's routing calls in public services, handling appointments in healthcare or managing surges in retail. Configuration happens through a visual no-code studio, making deployment fast, repeatable and scalable for partners and customers alike.

According to Gartner, agentic AI will autonomously resolve 80% of customer service issues by 2029, leading to a 30% reduction in operational costs.

"Wildix's launch of its agentic AI solution that works across all types of communication channels is very timely," said Oru Mohiuddin, Research Director, IDC. "Businesses are increasingly looking to automate workflows that can help to drive customer satisfaction and efficiency simultaneously. Solutions that can help to achieve this will resonate closely with customer demand."

Wildix brings that future forward, with contextual automation, shared memory, and no-code design that deliver ROI from day one. It reduces overflow, speeds up response and proves its value from the start.

"Organizations are under pressure to accelerate service, reduce costs and improve responsiveness," said Dimitri Osler, co-founder and CIO, Wildix. "This release is designed to meet those expectations immediately. Our AI doesn't just assist. It executes, adapts and integrates natively into existing workflows with zero disruption."

Core Capabilities That Support Business Outcomes

Wildix AI automates the high-frequency, high-friction tasks that slow teams down scheduling, call routing, follow-ups and FAQs, while maintaining full context across every interaction.

Key capabilities include:

Codeless AI studio to launch expert workflows in minutes

Multilingual support in 13+ languages, across voice and chat

Sentiment-aware escalation to route complex or emotional cases to humans

Native integrations with Salesforce, HubSpot, WhatsApp, and Make.com

Omnichannel deployment, including browser, mobile, headsets and embeddable widgets

Persistent memory across agents, channels and sessions

GDPR-aligned architecture with transcription engines separated from LLMs to protect PII

The system is available across the full Wildix suite, including x-bees for sales-oriented teams, x-hoppers for retail and Collaboration 7 for business operations.

Real-world automation, measurable impact

Wildix partners work directly with customers to define metrics before deployment, from first-contact resolution to overflow cost reduction, and configure automation to deliver visible, immediate value.

In the United Kingdom, a growing network of telehealth providers implemented the AI system across more than 40 dental practices to address peak-hour call volumes. Today, the AI receptionist handles scheduling, reminders and insurance queries, reducing third-party overflow costs and increasing billable appointment time.

"This is one of the cleanest ROIs we've ever delivered," said Stewart Donnor, Global Head of Sales Engineering, Wildix. "It cuts overflow costs, increases billable time and it gives clinics their front desk back."

In Spain, the Valencian Football Federation uses Wildix AI to absorb seasonal surges in fan inquiries, including ticketing, schedules and match-day updates. The system handles tens of thousands of contacts during peak events, without requiring year-round staffing.

"We saw the demand was going to grow before it became a problem," said Jaime Mestre, IT Manager, Valencia Football Federation. "With Wildix and the support of our Wildix Leader Network Gold Partner, we've created a system that understands our members, responds instantly and gives our staff time to focus on what really matters."

Scalable AI Architecture for Long-Term Growth

Wildix has spent years building AI features designed for real business use cases, from live call summaries and multilingual support to headset-triggered in-store alerts and sales coaching. This latest release consolidates those innovations into a single automation layer that can scale without disrupting daily operations or introducing third-party complexity.

Upcoming enhancements include unified scoring to assess both AI and human agent performance, CRM-driven coaching with real-time next-best-action prompts, native WhatsApp automation with live handoff and expanded language support.

To explore Wildix's AI-powered solutions, visit www.wildix.com/ai-solutions

About Wildix

Wildix is a global provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, designed to simplify business collaboration and drive measurable performance. With fully integrated telephony, video, messaging, and AI capabilities, Wildix helps organizations connect securely and effectively, whether in-office, hybrid, or frontline. Its vertical retail platform, x-hoppers, delivers instant, hands-free communication to staff on the move, improving customer experience and operational speed.

