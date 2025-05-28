Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - Glenstar Minerals Inc. (CSE: GSTR) (OTCQB: GSTRF) (FSE: VO20) ("Glenstar" or the "Company") announces that the initial drill program to ever be conducted on the Company's Green Monster property in southern Nevada has successfully completed, under budget and in less time than planned or anticipated. All samples were prepared for shipment and are being transported to ALS in Vancouver, B.C. to be assayed.

Midnight Sun Drilling Inc. ("MSD") utilized it's track mounted Grasshopper reverse circulation drill rig to test four (4) targets within a 100 square metre area that previous sampling work identified as containing significant Ni-Cu (Nickel-Copper) along with highly anomalous Co-Zn (Cobalt-Zinc), and one (1) target outside of the main target area to test an outcrop that sits on the top of a magnetic high.

In drill testing the magnetic high target in hole GMST-4, an oxide and sulfide mineralized sequence of rocks in the hanging wall of the Green Monster fault zone was discovered. The magnetic high was previously identified during Glenstar's exploration of the property in 2023, and the notable intersection occurs from 150 feet to 300 feet down-hole. This was a blind discovery that was revealed after encountering 100 feet of gravel cover.

All holes drilled intersected dolomite veining within the main Green Monster fault target zone, and the highlight of these intersections occurred in hole GMST-5 where 35 feet of dolomite veining with local fine-grained sulfide mineralization was logged from 180 to 215 below surface. This intersection is also noteworthy in that the dolomite veining has invaded the black limestone hanging wall of the fault.

According to Glenstar's project geologist Robert Marvin, "We are very pleased with the geologic results and operational excellence of this first round drill program at the Green Monster project. The dry reverse circulation drilling performed by the Grasshopper drill rig went extremely well and produced very high-quality samples for assay in a short amount of time. The dry drilling eliminated the need for drill water sumps and the need for a large footprint water truck. The cost savings are significant in both drill site construction and back-end reclamation of the sites, and we are particularly happy with the efficiency and effectiveness of the equipment and the professionalism of the Midnight Sun Drilling team."

Glenstar's Green Monster Property ties into the larger district scale Green Monster Fault Zone, which is approximately thirty (30) kilometres in length and well known for containing a preponderance of copper but has also shown a number of areas that are anomalous for nickel, cobalt and zinc. Results from previous field work indicated that the Green Monster Property is one of those significant prospective areas and assay results from the initial drill program will hopefully support the preliminary findings.

Project Background & Recent Exploration Work

The Green Monster Property is comprised of 35 federal lode claims covering ~700 acres located in Clark County, Nevada, on the west trending spur of the Spring Mountains and is approximately 40 miles southwest of Las Vegas. Until the recent drill program in May of 2025, no drilling was ever conducted on the property, but the Company's previous identification of robust nickel-copper with anomalous cobalt from sampling work done in 2022 indicated that several targets were ideal for shallow RC drilling.

Glenstar acquired the Green Monster Property and conducted initial groundwork in 2022 that included reconnaissance geologic mapping, surface rock sampling, soil sampling, and a drone magnetic survey. Channel sampling across the exposed back of a raise off the main shaft returned 1.18 meters of 3.77% Cu (Copper), 3.06% Ni (Nickel), 0.21% Co (Cobalt) and 6.83% Zn (Zinc). These values are well in excess of select dump samples from historical underground workings and represent in-place, vein style mineralization. Sampling of oxide and sulfide bearing boulders directly downhill of the patented workings has confirmed the presence of very high zinc (>10%) and silver (>200ppm), as well as copper, uranium, and lead. (Sampling results provided above were previously published in the Green Monster Project NI 43-101 Technical Report dated June 20, 2023, Section 7.5).

About Glenstar Minerals Inc.

Glenstar is a mineral exploration company with a focus on polymetallic minerals. These elements are classified as critical minerals and are essential in the manufacturing of sophisticated electronics and other vital energy technologies. The Company's mission is to leverage its knowledge and connections to explore, acquire, and develop critical mineral and energy metal properties throughout the world.

Glenstar's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "GSTR", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "VO2", and on the Over-the-Counter market (OTCQB) in the United States under the symbol "GSTRF".

Robert Marvin, P.Geo (ONT) is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has examined the property and directed all exploration activities on the property since initial staking in January 2022. Mr. Marvin provides professional geological services to the Company as an independent contractor.

