Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
In terms of the Luxembourg laws and regulations, a notification is required where a holding exceeds or falls below a notifiable threshold.
Reinet has been notified on 27 May 2025 by M&G Plc ("M&G") that M&G's voting rights attached to shares in Reinet now represent 4.97 per cent of the voting rights in Reinet, falling below the 5 per cent threshold.
Reinet Investments S.C.A. is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S., a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the secondary listing. The Company's ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
Reinet Investments S.C.A.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Reinet Investments SCA
|35, Boulevard Prince Henri
|1724 Luxemburg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 22 72 53
|E-mail:
|info@reinet.com
|ISIN:
|LU0383812293
|Valor:
|4503016
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|2147012
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2147012 28-May-2025 CET/CEST