HONG KONG, May 28, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) -- ASGH brought together more than 2,900 participants from 42 countries and regions- Medical Fair attracted some 13,000 buyers from 57 countries and regions- The two flagship events together resulted in over 390 deal-making sessions and more than 660 business matching meetings- Collaboration agreements were signed during the events, covering areas including patient care, diagnostic solutions, innovative medical devices, and medical imagingThe fifth Asia Summit on Global Health (ASGH) and the 16th Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair (Medical Fair), both organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), have drawn to a successful close. As flagship events of International Healthcare Week (IHW), both ASGH and the Medical Fair brought global healthcare stakeholders together, including government officials and organisations, research pioneers, investors, and business leaders. ASGH attracted over 2,900 participants from 42 countries and regions, while the Medical Fair received some 13,000 buyers from 57 countries and regions. Over 390 one-on-one deal-making sessions and more than 660 business matching meetings were arranged, facilitating over 1,000 high-quality collaborations and connections. The IHW continues to foster global exchange and cooperation, putting a spotlight on Hong Kong's vast potential in healthcare investment and trade, and reinforcing its position as a regional leading medical hub.Dr Peter K N Lam, Chairman of the HKTDC, said: "The Asia Summit on Global Health and the Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair concluded with outstanding results driving new collaborations and investments, and injecting new momentum into the healthcare industry. The events brought together leaders across government, business, academia, and investment to tackle today's healthcare challenges, highlighting Hong Kong's unique advantages as an international innovation and technology hub under its 'eight centres' positioning, actively advancing medical technology, connecting global innovation resources, and paving the way for a healthier and more inclusive future."Over 80 industry experts shared insights on healthcare developmentThe two-day ASGH, jointly organised by the HKSAR Government and the HKTDC under the theme 'Fostering Global Collaboration for a Shared Future', focused on a wide spectrum of topics including public health, medical technology breakthroughs, healthy ageing and global business and investment collaboration. The event featured more than 80 speakers comprising government officials and organisations, research pioneers, investors, and business leaders from around the world, all contributing valuable insights to advance global well-being.Prof Lo Chung-mau, Secretary for Health of the HKSAR Government, delivered a keynote speech during the Plenary Session I: Shaping a More Equitable and Sustainable Health System. Other distinguished speakers, including Dr Wu Xiaobin, Vice President of China Pharmaceutical Innovation and Research Development Association; Martin Taylor, Representative to China, World Health Organization; Prof Nancy Ip, President of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology; and Frederic Rimattei, Special Envoy for International Affairs of the President of French University Hospitals National Association, shared their insights on tackling global healthcare challenges, offering inspiration for the international healthcare community.In Plenary Session II: Fostering Global Collaboration for a Shared Future, speakers engaged in a lively discussion on trends in global healthcare collaboration. Among them was Ambassador George Hara, Group Chairman and CEO of DEFTA Partners and former Special Advisor to the Cabinet Office of the Prime Minister of Japan, who remarked that more advanced technology and new government regulations are needed to reach a compromise between companies' profits and patients' needs.During the Dialogue with Global Pioneer in Health session, Prof John Hardy, Chair of Molecular Biology of Neurological Disease of UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, shared his latest research findings and advanced developments in Alzheimer's disease.The summit co-organised sessions under the overarching theme, Shaping the Future of Healthcare, with the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology for the first time. The discussion focused on the potential of AI in healthcare and how innovation could drive breakthroughs in the field. Dr Alex Ng, President of Tencent Healthcare, commented: 'One uniqueness of tech companies is that they can be easily distracted by the latest thing. But you do need companies with patience and perseverance to stay in healthcare and make it work.' Prof Graham Cooke, Vice-Dean (Research) Medicine of Imperial College London, also noted that embedding patient needs into healthcare systems is critical, as many innovations fail in translation due to a lack of this focus, with universities playing a key role as innovation drivers.In Beyond 'Healthy China 2030': Driving Health Innovation, speakers explored opportunities in the mainland healthcare market. Marc Horn, Executive Vice President of Merck and President of Merck China, highlighted the two-phase approach of "China for China" followed by "China for the globe', emphasising healthcare collaboration to develop advanced treatments for global benefit. Dr Zhang Lianshan, Executive Vice President of Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., stated: "We would like to see our health innovation have realisation of its value, not only in China, but also outside of China. That is why we are talking about Globalisation, where we can achieve maximum value."With growing global attention on healthy ageing, the summit introduced a dedicated Silver Health Chapter. A highlight was the thematic session titled Surfing the Silver Tsunami: Advancements in Geriatrics and Longevity Technology, where Prof Jean Woo, Director of Chinese University of Hong Kong Jockey Club Institute of Ageing, Prof James L. Kirkland, Director of Cedars-Sinai's Centre for Advanced Gerotherapeutics, and fellow experts explored both the challenges and opportunities posed by ageing populations. Prof Jean Woo highlighted that rapid population ageing is reshaping the global healthcare and socioeconomic landscape. As a city with one of the world's longest life expectancies, Hong Kong must take early action to strengthen elderly care policies and better allocate health resources. Prof James L. Kirkland also noted that geriatricians ultimately aim to help patients with multiple illnesses reduce medication use while treating their conditions more effectively, enhancing their overall quality of life.Over 390 deal-making sessions and cooperation agreements open new global opportunitiesA key feature of the summit was the ASGH Deal-Making session, which facilitated one-on-one meetings both online and offline, aiming to connect investors and projects in the healthcare sector from around the world to promote global collaborations. Investment projects spanned pharmaceuticals, medical devices and diagnostics, smart healthcare, and community health and wellness and more than 390 one-on-one meetings were successfully arranged for angel investors, venture capitalists, corporate venture arms, private equity firms and family offices.The summit facilitated the signing of cooperation agreements, such as those between Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong and Emerging Viral Diagnostics, and a tripartite collaboration with PanopticAI and SmartCare, HKSH Medical Group and United Imaging Healthcare, China Resources Guangdong Pharmaceuticals and Hong Kong Medtech Association, Hugobiotech and Bridgeway Healthcare Technology, Canossa Hospital and KA Imaging, and others. These agreements covered diverse healthcare areas, including patient care, diagnostic solutions, innovative medical devices, medical imaging and more. Under the tripartite collaboration agreement between Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong, PanopticAI, and SmartCare, the integration of PanopticAI's camera-based vital signs monitoring technology and SmartCare's patient-centered consultation platform will be implemented into Gleneagles clinic in the future.In addition to its discussion sessions, the summit also featured the ASGH Business Hub, showcasing more than 170 innovative technology companies related to the healthcare industry from 13 countries and regions, including the mainland (Shanghai and Xiamen), Australia, and Thailand, presenting projects and solutions across key areas such as medical innovation, smart healthcare, AI, big data, telemedicine, and cybersecurity. Zhong Wei, Co-founder of Mitrassist Lifesciences, joined the Shanghai Pavilion and said that ASGH helped them bring non-invasive medical monitoring technologies to Southeast Asia, Africa, and other Belt and Road Initiative countries.Medical Fair Drives Industry Innovation and Fosters Business CollaborationThe Medical Fair, organised by the HKTDC and co-organised by the Hong Kong MedTech Association, was held alongside ASGH. The Association - formerly known as the Hong Kong Medical and Healthcare Device Industries Association - held a renaming ceremony during the fair, showcasing the deep integration of medical technology and the industry.The fair brought together some 300 exhibitors from 13 countries and regions, featuring first-time pavilions from the United Kingdom, Thailand and Israel, along with debut exhibitors from Singapore, Germany, Italy and Luxembourg. In addition, seven local universities, over 30 innovative technology companies at the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks pavilion, and more than 20 medical enterprises brought by the Hong Kong MedTech Association participated. The Hong Kong Council of Social Service also participated in the fair for the first time. Under the theme Innovations Boosting Smart Health Experience, the exhibition spotlighted three major areas: MedTech, GeronTech and green solutions, with many exhibits featuring applications of AI.Many exhibitors and buyers successfully expanded their networks and forged new partnerships at the exhibition. Among them was Hong Kong exhibitor Eieling Technology, a company founded to commercialise research outcomes from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. The firm showcased its non-invasive liver examination technology, which utilises transient elastography technology. Co-founder and CEO Xiaojia Jia noted that only about four companies worldwide possess this technology, making it a major draw for buyers. "During the exhibition, we received intention orders worth several million Hong Kong dollars from mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Thailand, involving around ten devices. This is our third year participating, and we've observed a significant rise in buyers' professionalism during our discussions. We look forward to exhibiting again next year."Karel Lee, CEO of Neoneco from Korea, sourced innovative medical products at the fair with a minimum budget of USD100,000 and he has already identified RhinoCare, an exhibitor from the Israeli pavilion, for its nasal decongestion device, and is also interested in a medical examination device from a Hong Kong exhibitor. Lee stated, "The exhibition allows us to meet with exhibitors face-to-face, build trust, and accelerate the decision-making process. The HKTDC's Click2Match platform also facilitated efficient business matching. I have already connected with ten exhibitors, and another twenty reached out to me after learning about my sourcing needs. This is one of Asia's premium medical sourcing events, and we will definitely return next year."Beyond business deals, insightful forums were arranged during the Medical Fair to give inspiration to industry buyers. These included The Latest Development of Regulatory Collaboration on Medical Devices in the Greater Bay Area, The MedTech Nexus of the Greater Bay Area, co-organised with the Hong Kong MedTech Association, and Fostering Silver Economy, Leading Quality Elderly & Rehabilitation Care Practices, co-organised with the HKCSS. These forums attracted a strong attendance and offered valuable insights into healthcare. Selected sessions are available for replay on the Fair's website for extended engagement.This year's Fair continued to adopt the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model. Global exhibitors, industry professionals, and buyers could make use of the Click2Match and explore sourcing opportunities via HKTDC Sourcing (hktdc.com Sourcing). Click2Match will remain available until 4 June.WebsitesInternational Healthcare Week: https://internationalhealthcareweek.hktdc.com/enAsia Summit On Global Health: https://www.asiasummitglobalhealth.com/conference/asgh/enHong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair:https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkmedicalfair/enPhoto download: https://bit.ly/4kbr9NcThe fifth Asia Summit on Global Health was attended by over 2,900 participants from 42 countries and regionsProf Lo Chung-mau, Secretary for Health of the HKSAR Government, delivered a keynote speech on the first day during the Plenary Session I: Shaping a More Equitable and Sustainable Health SystemProf John Hardy, Chair of Molecular Biology of Neurological Disease at UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology. As an internationally renowned neurogeneticist, Prof John Hardy has been awarded the Brain Prize for "groundbreaking research on the basis of Alzheimer's disease" and is known as the 'father of Alzheimer's disease genetic studies'. He shared his latest research findings and advanced developments during the Dialogue with Global Pioneer in Health sessionWith growing global attention on healthy ageing, the summit introduced a dedicated Silver Health Chapter for the first time. Media enquiriesFor enquiries, please contact Yuan Tung Financial Relations Limited:Louise Song Tel: (852) 3428 5691 Email: lsong@yuantung.com.hkTiffany Leung Tel: (852) 3428 2361 Email: tleung@yuantung.com.hkHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Asia Summit on Global HealthSharon Ha Tel: (852) 2584 4575 Email: sharon.mt.ha@hktdc.orgKaty Wong Tel: (852) 2584 4524 Email: katy.ky.wong@hktdc.orgJane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.orgHong Kong International Medical and Healthcare FairKelly Shek Tel: (852) 2584 4537 Email: kelly.yt.shek@hktdc.orgClayton Lauw Tel: (852) 2584 4472 Email: clayton.y.lauw@hktdc.orgMedia Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com 