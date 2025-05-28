Heliup has commissioned a 100 MW factory in France to produce lightweight solar panels for flat commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftops with limited load-bearing capacity, using ultra-thin glass technology. A solar module factory in France producing lightweight solar panels for flat rooftops is now fully operational, the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency said. French startup Heliup developed the 100 MW production facility in Le Cheylas, southeastern France, under its Solar Heliup Energy for Flat roofTop project. The project uses ultra-thin glass technology in its ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...