Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc., Provides Development Update on BUZZ BOMB, its New Sublingual Pre-Workout Supplement, Expected to Launch in Third Quarter of 2025

HUMACO, PUERTO RICO and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ASBP) ("Aspire" or the "Company"), a developer of a multi-faceted patent-pending drug delivery technology, today announced the brand name BUZZ BOMB and anticipated market launch for its novel sublingual pre-workout supplement. BUZZ BOMB features 50mg of caffeine and is designed to support sustained energy and mental focus, helping athletes and fitness enthusiasts maximize their performance potential.

Aspire has commenced initial production of BUZZ BOMB, its single serving pre-workout caffeine supplement utilizing Aspire's patent-pending and proprietary sublingual delivery technology.The pre-workout formula is conveniently packaged in a single serving packet for easy on-the-go use. Consumers will have a choice of six BUZZ BOMB flavors, including Tropical Fruit, Mixed Berry, Watermelon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Mocha Coffee.

Fitness Convention Booth and Sponsor Events for BUZZ BOMB Launch

The Company expects to begin expanded pre-launch consumer testing of this supplement product during the second quarter of 2025. In August, the Company will have a booth and be an event sponsor at two of the largest fitness conferences in the nation where over 50,000 people interested in health, fitness, optimization, nutrition, and overall wellbeing will be able to taste, sample, and experience the BUZZ BOMB pre-workout supplement.

FITCON Expo

https://fitcon.com/

August 1-2, 2025

Mountain America Expo Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

The Fit Expo

https://thefitexpo.com/cities/anaheim/

August 2-3

The Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, CA

Management Commentary

"The introduction of Aspire's caffeine-based "Buzz Bomb" Sublingual Pre-Workout energy supplement has the ideal unique characteristics to disrupt the fast-growing, multi-billion-dollar Sports Nutrition and Fitness market," said Kraig Higginson, Chief Executive Officer of Aspire. "We are excited about the early feedback from fitness trainers and athletes-who love how clean and simple our product is--and we look forward to the implementation of our phased marketing plan as we prepare for our market launch in the early third quarter. Initial production, performed by Desert Stream, a leading private label manufacturer in the health and wellness industry, has proceeded as planned and we expect to have ample product available for consumer testing and launch.

While we are initially focused on the fitness pre-workout market, we believe the product also has tremendous broad market appeal in the Cognitive Focus and Energy Boost markets for professionals seeking a safe, healthy way to meet energy demands at work. We believe it may also appeal to a growing Health and Nutrition market as a weight loss enhancement, and as a coffee alternative, providing the taste, energy, and cognitive boost of coffee, while on the go, without the adverse effects of disrupting the gut micro biome and the liver, that is associated with long term coffee consumption."

Higginson added, "As part of our commercial and revenue strategy, BUZZ BOMB, is expected to provide Aspire with the opportunity for rapid, cost-effective market entry, and early revenue and cash flow while we complete our FDA clinical trials and application process for our high-dose aspirin product."

BUZZ BOMB: Disruptive Characteristics

The Pre-Workout supplement market segment is flooded with many options for energy boosting and hydration products. Many, if not most, of these products today are based on a powdered "mix + water" combination that take 20-30 minutes to digest and begin to provide performance benefits. This disadvantage complicates use, response management, caffeine control, and effectiveness. In contrast, Buzz Bomb provides nearly instant energy, in easy-to-use small sublingual packets, which can be taken right before and during work out as needed.

Market research shows that immediacy, ease of use and time management (take as needed, when needed) ranks highest in consumer preferences. Buzz Bomb offers potentially disruptive benefits and product characteristics that is expected to drive market penetration with significant differentiation, leading to rapid customer conversion, acquisition, and brand identity in this market.

Aspire's sublingual nano technology is designed to deliver caffeine directly to the blood stream, bringing its unique disruptive benefits to the Pre-Workout market. These unique benefits provide significant product differentiation from powder mix beverage products that currently dominate the market segment.

BUZZ BOMB Disruptive Features:

Speed - works nearly immediately vs. 20-30 minutes

Convenience - easy to use small packets vs. mix beverages

Energy management - use as needed, when needed to manage energy

Single Safe Ingredients - well known benefits and use of caffeine

Low manufacturing & packaging costs - competitive pricing with high margin potential

Easy powerful product demonstration - enabling low-cost sample kits

Pre-workout Supplements Market & Growth Drivers

According to Research and Market Reports recent report, "The global pre-workout supplements market size is expected to reach $27.97 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2030."

Growth Drivers

Rising fitness culture and gym memberships

Consumer focus on performance and recovery

Expanding demographics (women, Gen Z, casual exercisers)

Growth of RTD ("Ready To Drink"- no mixing) formats & natural formulations

Digital fitness and influencer-led marketing

About the Aspire Targeted Oral Delivery Platform

Aspire's technology delivers a soluble, fast acting granular or powder formulation which has been developed by using our patent-pending methodology, and "trade secret" process. The technology's new mechanism of action allows for rapid sublingual absorption and entry into the bloodstream of supplements and other substances. The benefits of "rapid absorption" are to provide rapid impact in more precise quantities.

About Aspire Biopharma, Inc.

Headquartered in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Aspire Biopharma has developed a disruptive technology through a Novel Soluble Formulation which can deliver supplements and drugs rapidly and precisely. For more information, please visit www.aspirebiolabs.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "projects," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "would," "should," "future," "propose," "potential," "target," "goal," "objective," "outlook" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the financial position, business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of Aspire's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of the parties, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

