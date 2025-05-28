Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.05.2025
28.05.2025 14:18 Uhr
Specificity Inc.: Specificity Guarantees High-Quality B2B Leads - Disrupting the Broken Lead Gen Model

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Specificity, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPTY) the digital marketing agency known for crushing industry norms and delivering hyper-targeted campaigns, has officially launched a guaranteed lead generation program for B2B companies - marking a bold new chapter in the agency's relentless mission to eliminate waste and deliver results that actually matter.

In an ad tech landscape flooded with bots, bloated impressions, and empty promises, Specificity is cutting through the noise with a clear value proposition: if you're a B2B company, we will get you real, in-market human leads.

"This industry has been full of smoke and mirrors for too long," said Jason Wood, CEO of Specificity. "We've already proven we can out-target and out-convert traditional PPC. Now, we're putting our money where our mouth is - by guaranteeing qualified B2B leads and delivering them cheaper than any other solution in the market. Period."

Specificity's proprietary blend of first-party data access and AI-powered behavioral targeting ensures that clients don't waste a single dollar chasing the wrong audience. Unlike traditional platforms that rely on guesswork and generic personas, Specificity delivers precision at scale - identifying actual decision-makers actively in the buying cycle.

This evolution signals a major disruption in a space where B2B marketers have long been forced to choose between overpaying for underperforming leads or settling for volume over quality. With Specificity's model, clients receive real-time, in-market prospects with verified intent and contact information, not just clicks or form fills.

Key Benefits of Specificity's B2B Lead Guarantee Program:

  • Guaranteed leads

  • Hyper-targeted outreach to real decision-makers

  • No bots, no fluff, no bullshit

  • Faster sales cycles and higher conversion rates

  • Transparent reporting and real-time lead delivery

"We're not just evolving," said Wood. "We're taking over. B2B marketers are tired of the same old pitch from the same old platforms. We're here to give them what they've been promised - but never delivered."

Specificity's guarantee isn't a gimmick. It's a challenge to the industry - and a promise to clients: if you're ready to stop wasting money and start closing real business, we're ready to make it happen.

About Specificity
Specificity is a full-spectrum digital marketing agency that fuses cutting-edge ad tech with unfiltered, real-world strategy. Known for its unmatched ability to target real humans in real time, Specificity helps brands of all sizes - from startups to enterprise - ditch the guesswork and dominate their verticals.

Media Contact:
Chris Gruening
Vice President, Client Services
Specificity, Inc.
chris@specificityinc.com
SpecificityInc.com

SOURCE: Specificity Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/specificity-guarantees-high-quality-b2b-leads-disrupting-the-broken-lead-gen-m-1032675

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
