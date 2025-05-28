Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - Chef Daniel Schreiber, founder of Alchmy Hospitality, has been awarded the coveted "Prix Au Chef de l'Avenir" (Chef of the Future) by the International Academy of Gastronomy, one of the culinary world's most selective and prestigious recognitions. The honor places Schreiber among an elite global cohort of culinary visionaries and marks a defining moment for luxury hospitality in New Jersey.





Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/253411_16a301a764db4890_001full.jpg

The award, which recognizes exceptional culinary talent and innovation, will be celebrated with an exclusive dinner event in Atlantic Highlands on June 6, 2025. A waterfront venue will host Academy members, industry luminaries, and Alchmy's distinguished clientele for an evening showcasing Schreiber's visionary approach to luxury hospitality.

"At Alchmy Hospitality, we're genuinely redefining what innovation in culinary hospitality means," said Chef Schreiber. "For us, innovation isn't just about using modern cooking techniques or trendy ingredients; it's about completely rethinking hospitality as a whole. We've built a culture around the simple but powerful idea that if our team is genuinely happy, inspired, and passionate, that energy naturally flows into everything we create."

The International Academy of Gastronomy, comprised of 30 national academies across four continents, selects only one chef per country annually for this distinction. Previous recipients have gone on to reshape culinary landscapes in their respective regions and globally.

This recognition comes just over a year after Alchmy Hospitality's founding in early 2024, validating the company's mission to curate extraordinary culinary experiences that seamlessly blend innovation, craftsmanship, and personalized service. The company has quickly established itself as a premier luxury hospitality provider, serving prestigious clients including Ralph Lauren, Nutella, EY, Forbes and Fortune 500 executives.

"This award doesn't change our direction, but it does validate it," Schreiber noted. "We've never been about following culinary trends; we've always been committed to actively shaping them. This recognition simply strengthens our confidence to stay true to our path, keep personalizing, and keep setting the standard."

As the official American representative honored by the Academy this year, Schreiber embraces the responsibility of showcasing American hospitality on the global stage. "While we embrace global culinary influences, it's an important time to showcase the true meaning of American hospitality. With our commitment to warmth, creativity, and genuine care for all of our guests," he said.

The June 6th celebration will feature a menu that reflects Alchmy's authentic, thoughtful approach while offering glimpses of the company's future innovations. This event also highlights Alchmy's strategic expansion into venue operations.

Looking ahead, Schreiber plans to leverage this recognition to further elevate hospitality standards throughout the New Jersey and New York metro area. "We'll use this momentum to introduce fresh culinary ideas, meaningful collaborations, and new hospitality concepts," he explained. "Our aim is simple: to elevate expectations and consistently deliver extraordinary experiences that inspire others.At its core, our passion comes from knowing that people trust us with their most important moments-we're literally creating memories for their special occasions, whether corporate or private. That responsibility drives and motivates us every single day."

About Alchmy Hospitality

Founded in 2024 by Chef Daniel Schreiber and his wife Stephanie, Alchmy Hospitality delivers exceptional culinary experiences by combining top-tier gastronomy, personalized service, and industry-leading expertise. Headquartered in Atlantic Highlands, NJ, Alchmy provides luxury catering, event staffing and management, culinary consulting, food styling, and strategic industry collaborations. The company caters to affluent private clients, corporate organizations, high-end social events, and culinary industry professionals seeking memorable and refined hospitality experiences.

