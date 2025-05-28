OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd.: OneConnect Announces First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. ("OneConnect" or the "Company") (NYSE: OCFT and HKEX: 6638), a leading technology-as-a-service provider for the financial services industry in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue from continuing operations [1] was RMB368 million, compared to RMB723 million during the same period last year.

was RMB368 million, compared to RMB723 million during the same period last year. Gross margin of continuing operations was 28.5%, compared to 37.7% during the same period last year.

Loss from continuing operations attributable to shareholders was RMB38 million, compared to RMB54 million during the same period last year. Net margin of continuing operations to shareholders was -10.4%, compared to -7.4% during the same period last year.

Loss from continuing operations per basic and diluted ADS was RMB-1.06, compared to RMB-1.48 during the same period last year.

[1] As previously reported, the Company completed the disposal of its virtual bank business (the "discontinued operations") to Lufax Holding Ltd ("Lufax") for a consideration of HK$933 million in cash on April 2, 2024. As a result of the disposal, the historical financial results of the Virtual Banking Business segment are now reflected as "discontinued operations" in the Company's condensed consolidated financial information and the historical financial results of the remaining business of the Company are now reflected as "continuing operations" in the Company's condensed consolidated financial information for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and comparative information has been restated accordingly.

In RMB'000, except percentages

and per ADS amounts Three Months Ended March 31

YoY

2025 2024









Continuing operations





Revenue





Revenue from Ping An Group and Lufax[1] 157,542 480,052 -67.2 % Revenue from third-party customers[2] 210,236 243,218 -13.6 % Total 367,778 723,270 -49.2 % Gross profit 104,914 272,403

Gross margin[4] 28.5 % 37.7 %

Operating loss (56,263) (66,348)

Operating margin[4] -15.3 % -9.2 %









Loss from continuing operations attributable to shareholders (38,362) (53,696)

Net margin of continuing operations to shareholders[4] -10.4 % -7.4 %

Loss from continuing operations per ADS[3], basic and diluted (1.06) (1.48)

Loss from continuing and discontinued operations attributable to shareholders (38,362) (104,334)

Net margin of continuing and discontinued operations to shareholders[4] -10.4 % -14.4 %

Loss from continuing and discontinued operations per ADS, basic and diluted (1.06) (2.87)



[1] Reference is made to the announcement made by Ping An Group on October 21, 2024. Lufax became a subsidiary of Ping An Group on July 30, 2024. Therefore, the Company's revenue from Ping An Group shown in this table included revenue from Lufax since July 30, 2024. Revenue from Lufax for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was approximately RMB58 million. [2] Third-party customers refer to each customer with revenue contribution of less than 5% of the Company's total revenue in the relevant period. These customers are a key focus of the Company's diversification strategy. [3] In RMB. Each ADS represents 30 ordinary shares. [4] Gross margin from is calculated as gross profit divided by total revenue for the period. Operating margin is calculated as operating profit/(loss) divided by total revenue for the period. Net margin to shareholders is calculated as the profit/(loss) attributable to shareholders divided by total revenue for the period.

Revenue from Continuing Operations Breakdown



Three Months Ended

In RMB'000, except percentages March 31 YoY

2025 2024









Implementation 142,952 157,459 -9.2 % Transaction-based and support revenue





Business origination services 5,237 12,835 -59.2 % Risk management services 55,105 65,483 -15.8 % Operation support services 121,708 134,062 -9.2 % Cloud services platform 1,692 318,307 -99.5 % Post-implementation support services 19,925 14,921 33.5 % Others 21,159 20,203 4.7 % Sub-total for transaction-based and support revenue 224,826 565,811 -60.3 % Total Revenue from Continuing Operations 367,778 723,270 -49.2 %

Revenue from continuing operations was RMB368 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 49.2% from RMB723 million during the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease of RMB317 million in revenue from cloud services platform. Implementation revenue was RMB143 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 9.2% from RMB157 million during the same period last year, mainly due to a decrease in demand for implementation of financial services systems in China. Revenue from business origination services was RMB5 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 59.2% from RMB13 million during the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease in transaction volumes from loan origination systems under digital credit management solutions. Revenue from risk management services was RMB55 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 15.8% from RMB65 million during the same period last year, mainly due to a decrease in transaction volumes from banking related risk analytic solutions. Revenue from operation support services was RMB122 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 9.2% from RMB134 million during the same period last year, primarily due to decreased revenue from AI customer service solution. Revenue from cloud services platform was RMB2 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 99.5% from RMB318 million during the same period last year, primarily due to the strategic phasing out of the cloud services since July 2024, details of which were previously disclosed in our announcement dated July 11, 2024 regarding an update on our business operations. Revenue from post-implementation support services was RMB20 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 33.5% from RMB15 million during the same period last year, primarily due to increased demand for our post-implementation support services from our overseas customers.



Three Months Ended

In RMB'000, except percentages March 31 YoY

2025 2024









Digital Banking segment 103,973 161,553 -35.6 % Digital Insurance segment 142,601 131,886 8.1 % Gamma Platform segment 121,204 429,830 -71.8 % Total Revenue from Continuing Operations 367,778 723,270 -49.2 %

Revenue from Gamma Platform segment was RMB121 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 71.8% from RMB430 million during the same period last year, primarily due to the strategic phasing out of cloud services. Revenue from Digital Banking segment was RMB104 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 35.6% from RMB162 million during the same period last year, mainly due to a decrease in transaction volumes from business origination and risk management services. Revenue from Digital Insurance segment was RMB143 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 8.1% from RMB132 million during the same period last year, mainly due to an increased demand for digital property and casualty insurance solutions.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue from Continuing Operations

Revenue from continuing operations was RMB368 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 49.2% from RMB723 million during the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease in revenue from cloud services platform.

Cost of Revenue from Continuing Operations

Cost of revenue from continuing operations was RMB263 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 41.7% from RMB451 million during the same period last year, which was mainly due to revenue decrease.

Gross Profit from Continuing Operations

Gross profit from continuing operations was RMB105 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB272 million during the same period last year. Gross margin of continuing operations was 28.5%, compared to 37.7% in the prior year. The decrease in gross margin of continuing operations was mainly due to reduction in economies of scale caused by the decrease in revenue.

Operating Loss and Expenses from Continuing Operations

Total operating expenses from continuing operations were RMB156 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB342 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, total operating expenses from continuing operations decreased by 5.0ppt to 42.3% from 47.3% during the same period last year.

Research and Development expenses from continuing operations were RMB62 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB213 million during the same period last year. The decline was mainly due to the Company's proactive adjustment of its business structure and its return on investment driven approach to manage research and development projects. As a percentage of revenue, research and development expenses from continuing operations decreased to 16.7% from 29.5% in the prior year.

were RMB62 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB213 million during the same period last year. The decline was mainly due to the Company's proactive adjustment of its business structure and its return on investment driven approach to manage research and development projects. As a percentage of revenue, research and development expenses from continuing operations decreased to 16.7% from 29.5% in the prior year. Sales and Marketing expenses from continuing operations were RMB46 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB49 million during the same period last year. The decline was mainly due to a decrease in personnel costs and advertising expenses. As a percentage of revenue, sales and marketing expenses from continuing operations increased to 12.6% from 6.7% in the prior year.

were RMB46 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB49 million during the same period last year. The decline was mainly due to a decrease in personnel costs and advertising expenses. As a percentage of revenue, sales and marketing expenses from continuing operations increased to 12.6% from 6.7% in the prior year. General and Administrative expenses from continuing operations were RMB48 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB81 million during the same period last year. The decline was mainly due to a decrease in personnel costs. As a percentage of revenue, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations increased to 13.0% from 11.1% during the same period last year.

Operating loss from continuing operations was RMB56 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB66 million during the same period last year. Operating margin of continuing operations was -15.3%, compared to -9.2% in the prior year.

Loss from Continuing Operations Attributable to Shareholders

Loss from continuing operations attributable to OneConnect's shareholders was RMB38 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB54 million during the same period last year. Loss from continuing operations attributable to OneConnect's shareholders per basic and diluted ADS was RMB-1.06, compared to RMB-1.48 during the same period last year. Weighted average number of ordinary shares in the first quarter of 2025 was 1,089,842,845.

Cash Flow

For the first quarter of 2025, net cash used in operating activities was RMB190 million, net cash used in investing activities was RMB825 million, and net cash used in financing activities was RMB6 million.

About OneConnect

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. is a technology-as-a-service provider for financial services industry. The Company integrates extensive financial services industry expertise with market-leading technology to provide technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. The integrated solutions and platform the Company provides include digital banking solution, digital insurance solution and Gamma Platform, which is a technology infrastructural platform for financial institutions. The Company's solutions enable its customers' digital transformations, which help them improve efficiency, enhance service quality, and reduce costs and risks.

The Company has established long-term cooperation relationships with financial institutions to address their needs of digital transformation. The Company has also expanded its services to other participants in the value chain to support the digital transformation of financial services eco-system. In addition, the Company has successfully exported its technology solutions to overseas financial institutions.

For more information, please visit ir.ocft.com.

ONECONNECT CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31

2025 2024

RMB'000 RMB'000 Continuing operations



Revenue 367,778 723,270 Cost of revenue (262,864) (450,867) Gross profit 104,914 272,403 Research and development expenses (61,570) (213,183) Selling and marketing expenses (46,485) (48,500) General and administrative expenses (47,685) (80,520) Net impairment losses on financial and contract assets (8,981) (13,690) Other income, gains or loss - net 3,544 17,142 Operating loss (56,263) (66,348) Finance income 15,544 10,340 Finance costs (1,734) (4,278) Finance income - net 13,810 6,062 Loss before income tax (42,453) (60,286) Income tax expense (641) (89) Loss for the period from continuing operations (43,094) (60,375)





Discontinued operations



Loss from discontinued operations (attributable to owners of the Company) - (50,638) Loss for the period (43,094) (111,013)





Loss attributable to:



- Owners of the Company (38,362) (104,334) - Non-controlling interests (4,732) (6,679)

(43,094) (111,013)





Loss attributable to owners of the Company arises from:



- Continuing operations (38,362) (53,696) - Discontinued operations - (50,638)

(38,362) (104,334)





Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax:



Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss



- Foreign currency translation differences of continuing operations (67) 1,334 - Exchange differences on translation of discontinued operations - 177 - Changes in the fair value of debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income of discontinued operations - 6,056 Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss



- Foreign currency translation differences (2,628) 1,942





Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period, net of tax (2,695) 9,509





Total comprehensive loss for the period (45,789) (101,504)





Loss per share for loss from continuing operations attributable to owners of the Company



(expressed in RMB per share)



- Basic and diluted (0.04) (0.05) Loss per ADS for loss from continuing operations attributable to owners of the Company



(expressed in RMB per share)



- Basic and diluted (1.06) (1.48)





Loss per share for loss attributable to owners of the Company



(expressed in RMB per share)



- Basic and diluted (0.04) (0.10) Loss per ADS for loss attributable to owners of the Company



(expressed in RMB per share)



- Basic and diluted (1.06) (2.87)

ONECONNECT CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)



March 31 2025 December 31 2024

RMB'000 RMB'000 ASSETS



Non-current assets



Property and equipment 52,364 43,895 Intangible assets 189,152 195,636 Deferred tax assets 313,805 313,805 Restricted cash and time deposits over three months 3,932 - Prepayments and other receivables 7,260 6,506 Trade receivables 10,186 10,106 Total non-current assets 576,699 569,948





Current assets



Trade receivables 504,110 496,429 Contract assets 65,673 63,420 Prepayments and other receivables 268,007 342,221 Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 877,059 455,016 Derivative financial assets 797 40,356 Restricted cash and time deposits over three months 490,428 51,940 Cash and cash equivalents 924,955 1,947,922 Total current assets 3,131,029 3,397,304 Total assets 3,707,728 3,967,252





EQUITY AND LIABILITIES



EQUITY



Share capital 78 78 Shares held for share option scheme (145,195) (149,544) Other reserves 11,029,706 11,041,209 Accumulated losses (8,371,653) (8,333,291) Equity attributable to equity owners of the Company 2,512,936 2,558,452 Non-controlling interests (59,241) (54,509) Total equity 2,453,695 2,503,943





LIABILITIES



Non-current liabilities



Trade and other payables 17,669 10,670 Contract liabilities 11,254 12,946 Total non-current liabilities 28,923 23,616





Current liabilities



Trade and other payables 890,467 993,842 Payroll and welfare payables 201,981 311,190 Contract liabilities 110,025 115,501 Short-term borrowings 19,907 19,160 Derivative financial liabilities 2,730 - Total current liabilities 1,225,110 1,439,693





Total liabilities 1,254,033 1,463,309





Total equity and liabilities 3,707,728 3,967,252

ONECONNECT CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31

2025 2024

RMB'000 RMB'000 Net cash used in operating activities (189,795) (115,236) Net cash (used in)/generated from investing activities (824,942) 255,848 Net cash used in financing activities (5,646) (100,971) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,020,383) 39,641 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,947,922 1,379,473 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,584) 1,777 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 924,955 1,420,891

SOURCE OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd.