Ituran Location and Control Ltd.: Ituran Presents First Quarter 2025 Results

Surpasses 2.5 million subscriber milestone with 99,000 net adds in the quarter; raises 2025 net subscriber-add forecast to 220,000-240,000;
AZOUR, Israel, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter 2025.
Highlights of the First Quarter of 2025
- Added a record 99,000 net subscribers in the quarter.
- Revenue of $86.5 million, a 2% increase year-over-year.
- Operating income of $18.7 million, a 10% increase year-over-year.
- Net income increased to $14.6 million, a 12% increase year-over-year.
- EBITDA grew to $23.3 million, a 4% increase year-over-year.
- The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $10 million, or $0.50 per share.
Management Comment
Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "We are very pleased with our strong start to 2025, marked by continued revenue and profit growth. Significantly, Ituran reached a major milestone in the quarter, crossing 2.5 million subscribers, ahead of plan. During the quarter, the higher than typical subscriber growth was due to an additional contribution from a new telematics service agreement signed with Stellantis. Stellantis is the largest car manufacturer in Latin America, which includes car brands Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and many others. As an initial part of our agreement, in March, Stellantis switched its SVR subscriber base to Ituran and Ituran began providing services to their subscribers. As such, we increase our expectations for 2025 subscriber growth to between 220,000 and 240,000 net new subscribers."
Mr. Sheratzky continued, "We continue to work on developing attractive new and advanced telematics products and services adding value to our large and growing customer base through cutting-edge technologies. We see good performance from our stolen vehicle recovery business as well as solid traction for our new products - especially telematic services for motorcycle and financing products in Latin America. All this has been contributing to our accelerating subscriber growth. Overall, 2025 is shaping up to be another year of solid growth and profitability for Ituran."
First Quarter 2025 Results
Revenues for the quarter were $86.5 million, a 2% increase compared with $85.0 million in the first quarter of 2024.
72% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees, and 28% were from product revenues.
It is noted that the first quarter strength of the US dollar versus the various local currencies in which the Company operates compared to the year-ago US dollar level, impacted the revenue growth when translated into US dollars. In local currencies, revenues grew by 7% year-over-year.
Revenues from subscription fees for the quarter were $62.2 million, an increase of 2% over the first quarter of 2024. In local currencies, subscription revenue grew by 9% year-over-year.
The subscriber base surpassed Ituran's 2.5 million milestone during the quarter, and expanded to 2,508,000 by the end of March 2025, marking a quarterly increase of 99,000.
The significant growth in the subscriber base during the quarter was partially due to the contribution from a new telematics service agreement signed with Stellantis. As an initial part of this agreement, in March, Stellantis switched their SVR subscriber base to Ituran and Ituran began providing services to these subscribers.
Product revenues for the quarter were $24.3 million, an increase of 1% year-over-year. In local currencies, product revenue grew by 3% year-over-year.
Gross profit for the quarter was $42.0 million (48.6% of revenues), a 6% increase compared with $39.5 million (46.5% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2024. In local currencies, gross profit grew by 10% year-over-year.
Gross margin on subscription revenues improved to 58.3%, compared to 58.1% in Q1 2024. The gross margin on product revenues improved to 23.6%, compared to 17.1% last year. The variance in the product gross margin between quarters was due to the change in the product mix sold.
Operating income for the quarter was $18.7 million (21.6% of revenues), representing a 10% increase compared to $17.0 million (20.0% of revenues) in Q1 2024. In local currencies, operating income grew by 17% year-over-year.
EBITDA for the quarter was $23.3 million (26.9% of revenues), up 4% from $22.3 million (26.3% of revenues) in the first quarter of last year. In local currencies, EBITDA grew by 12% year-over-year.
Net income for the quarter was $14.6 million (16.9% of revenues), or diluted earnings per share of $0.73, an increase of 12% compared to $13.0 million (15.3% of revenues), or $0.66 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024. In local currencies, net income grew by 20% year-over-year.
Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $15.5 million.
On the balance sheet, as of March 31, 2025, the Company had net cash, including marketable securities, of $75.7 million, which includes no debt. This is compared with net cash, including marketable securities, of $77.2 million, as of year-end 2024.
Dividend
The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $10 million for the quarter. The current dividend takes into account the Company's continuing strong profitability, ongoing positive cash flow, and strong balance sheet.Conference Call Information
About Ituran
Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance, financing industries and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.
Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2.5 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 2,800 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
US dollars
March 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2025
2024
(unaudited)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
75,683
77,357
Investments in marketable securities
2
10
Accounts receivable (net of provision for credit loss)
54,217
47,688
Other current assets
48,182
46,067
Inventories
23,281
23,434
201,365
194,556
Long-term investments and other assets
Investments in affiliated companies
479
519
Investments in other companies
1,530
1,491
Other non-current assets
5,891
5,853
Deferred income taxes
12,585
12,273
Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
21,690
21,823
42,175
41,959
Property and equipment, net
35,951
33,080
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
9,115
8,947
Intangible assets, net
8,686
9,011
|
Goodwill
39,257
39,325
Total assets
336,549
326,878
|
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)
US dollars
March 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2025
2024
(unaudited)
Current liabilities
Credit from banking institutions
-
114
Accounts payable
20,040
18,847
Deferred revenues
24,338
22,857
Other current liabilities
48,962
45,904
93,340
87,722
Long-term liabilities
Liability for employee rights upon retirement
28,070
27,593
Deferred income taxes
439
418
Deferred revenues
11,701
12,231
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
5,358
5,562
Other non-current liabilities
2,125
2,095
47,693
47,899
Stockholders' equity
190,674
185,227
Non-controlling interests
4,842
6,030
Total equity
195,516
191,257
Total Liabilities and equity
336,549
326,878
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
US dollars
Three months period
(in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
|
Revenues:
Telematics services
(unaudited)
62,180
60,935
Telematics products
24,275
24,091
86,455
85,026
|
Cost of revenues:
Telematics services
25,899
25,521
Telematics products
18,537
19,962
44,436
45,483
|
Gross profit
42,019
39,543
Research and development expenses
4,862
4,523
Selling and marketing expenses
4,259
3,574
General and administrative expenses
14,238
14,456
Other expenses (income), net
6
(39)
Operating income
18,654
17,029
Financing income, net
546
75
Income before income tax
19,200
17,104
Income tax expenses
(4,066)
(3,430)
Share in losses of affiliated companies, net
(34)
(81)
Net income for the period
15,100
13,593
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(508)
(557)
Net income attributable to the company
14,592
13,036
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Company's stockholders
0.73
0.66
Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)
19,894
19,894
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
US dollars
Three months period
(in thousands)
2025
2024
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income for the period
15,100
13,593
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
4,628
5,298
Loss (gain) in respect of trading marketable securities and other investments
8
(104)
Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement
1,031
762
Share in losses of affiliated companies, net
34
81
Deferred income taxes
(85)
(790)
Capital loss on sale of property and equipment, net
31
36
Increase in accounts receivable
(6,564)
(4,840)
Increase in other current and non-current assets
(22)
(3,485)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(130)
521
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
269
(470)
Increase in deferred revenues
747
1,264
Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities
412
(464)
Net cash provided by operating activities
15,459
11,402
Cash flows from investment activities
Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement, net of withdrawals
(292)
(707)
Capital expenditures
(6,610)
(3,131)
Return from (investments in) affiliated and other companies, net
(4)
138
Repayment of (Investment in) long-term deposit
(84)
64
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
300
156
Net cash used in investment activities
(6,690)
(3,480)
Cash flows from financing activities
Short term credit from banking institutions, net
(114)
(273)
Dividend paid
(7,758)
(4,774)
Dividend paid to non-controlling interests
(1,677)
(1,630)
Net cash used in financing activities
(9,549)
(6,677)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(894)
(644)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(1,674)
601
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
77,357
53,434
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period
75,683
54,035
Supplementary information on investing and financing activities not involving cash flows:
In February 2025, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$ 10 million. The dividend was paid in April 2025.
