WKN: 925333 | ISIN: IL0010818685 | Ticker-Symbol: I4L
NASDAQ
28.05.25 | 15:37
37,180 US-Dollar
-5,25 % -2,060
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.05.2025 12:30 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd.: Ituran Presents First Quarter 2025 Results

Surpasses 2.5 million subscriber milestone with 99,000 net adds in the quarter; raises 2025 net subscriber-add forecast to 220,000-240,000;

AZOUR, Israel, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter 2025.

Highlights of the First Quarter of 2025

  • Added a record 99,000 net subscribers in the quarter.
  • Revenue of $86.5 million, a 2% increase year-over-year.
  • Operating income of $18.7 million, a 10% increase year-over-year.
  • Net income increased to $14.6 million, a 12% increase year-over-year.
  • EBITDA grew to $23.3 million, a 4% increase year-over-year.
  • The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $10 million, or $0.50 per share.

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "We are very pleased with our strong start to 2025, marked by continued revenue and profit growth. Significantly, Ituran reached a major milestone in the quarter, crossing 2.5 million subscribers, ahead of plan. During the quarter, the higher than typical subscriber growth was due to an additional contribution from a new telematics service agreement signed with Stellantis. Stellantis is the largest car manufacturer in Latin America, which includes car brands Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and many others. As an initial part of our agreement, in March, Stellantis switched its SVR subscriber base to Ituran and Ituran began providing services to their subscribers. As such, we increase our expectations for 2025 subscriber growth to between 220,000 and 240,000 net new subscribers."

Mr. Sheratzky continued, "We continue to work on developing attractive new and advanced telematics products and services adding value to our large and growing customer base through cutting-edge technologies. We see good performance from our stolen vehicle recovery business as well as solid traction for our new products - especially telematic services for motorcycle and financing products in Latin America. All this has been contributing to our accelerating subscriber growth. Overall, 2025 is shaping up to be another year of solid growth and profitability for Ituran."

First Quarter 2025 Results

Revenues for the quarter were $86.5 million, a 2% increase compared with $85.0 million in the first quarter of 2024.

72% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees, and 28% were from product revenues.

It is noted that the first quarter strength of the US dollar versus the various local currencies in which the Company operates compared to the year-ago US dollar level, impacted the revenue growth when translated into US dollars. In local currencies, revenues grew by 7% year-over-year.

Revenues from subscription fees for the quarter were $62.2 million, an increase of 2% over the first quarter of 2024. In local currencies, subscription revenue grew by 9% year-over-year.

The subscriber base surpassed Ituran's 2.5 million milestone during the quarter, and expanded to 2,508,000 by the end of March 2025, marking a quarterly increase of 99,000.

The significant growth in the subscriber base during the quarter was partially due to the contribution from a new telematics service agreement signed with Stellantis. As an initial part of this agreement, in March, Stellantis switched their SVR subscriber base to Ituran and Ituran began providing services to these subscribers.

Product revenues for the quarter were $24.3 million, an increase of 1% year-over-year. In local currencies, product revenue grew by 3% year-over-year.

Gross profit for the quarter was $42.0 million (48.6% of revenues), a 6% increase compared with $39.5 million (46.5% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2024. In local currencies, gross profit grew by 10% year-over-year.

Gross margin on subscription revenues improved to 58.3%, compared to 58.1% in Q1 2024. The gross margin on product revenues improved to 23.6%, compared to 17.1% last year. The variance in the product gross margin between quarters was due to the change in the product mix sold.

Operating income for the quarter was $18.7 million (21.6% of revenues), representing a 10% increase compared to $17.0 million (20.0% of revenues) in Q1 2024. In local currencies, operating income grew by 17% year-over-year.

EBITDA for the quarter was $23.3 million (26.9% of revenues), up 4% from $22.3 million (26.3% of revenues) in the first quarter of last year. In local currencies, EBITDA grew by 12% year-over-year.

Net income for the quarter was $14.6 million (16.9% of revenues), or diluted earnings per share of $0.73, an increase of 12% compared to $13.0 million (15.3% of revenues), or $0.66 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024. In local currencies, net income grew by 20% year-over-year.

Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $15.5 million.

On the balance sheet, as of March 31, 2025, the Company had net cash, including marketable securities, of $75.7 million, which includes no debt. This is compared with net cash, including marketable securities, of $77.2 million, as of year-end 2024.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $10 million for the quarter. The current dividend takes into account the Company's continuing strong profitability, ongoing positive cash flow, and strong balance sheet.

Conference Call Information

The Company will also be hosting a video conference call via the Zoom platform later today, Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 9am Eastern Time and 4pm Israel time.

On the call, management will review and discuss the results and will be available to answer investor questions.

To participate in the Zoom call, please register at the following link. https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_c2_wCWJ5TfG4UKKXT4Y9vw

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available from the day after the call in the investor relations section of Ituran's website.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors, as well as factors related to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance, financing industries and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2.5 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 2,800 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

Company Contact

Udi Mizrahi

[email protected]

Deputy CEO & VP Finance, Ituran

(Israel) +972 3 557 1348

International Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

[email protected]

EK Global Investor Relations

(US) +1 212 378 8040

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



US dollars


March 31,

December 31,

(In thousands)

2025


2024


(unaudited)



Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

75,683


77,357

Investments in marketable securities

2


10

Accounts receivable (net of provision for credit loss)

54,217


47,688

Other current assets

48,182


46,067

Inventories

23,281


23,434


201,365


194,556





Long-term investments and other assets




Investments in affiliated companies

479


519

Investments in other companies

1,530


1,491

Other non-current assets

5,891


5,853

Deferred income taxes

12,585


12,273

Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

21,690


21,823


42,175


41,959





Property and equipment, net

35,951


33,080





Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

9,115


8,947





Intangible assets, net

8,686


9,011





Goodwill

39,257


39,325





















Total assets

336,549


326,878









ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)



US dollars


March 31,


December 31,

(In thousands)

2025


2024


(unaudited)



Current liabilities




Credit from banking institutions

-


114

Accounts payable

20,040


18,847

Deferred revenues

24,338


22,857

Other current liabilities

48,962


45,904


93,340


87,722





Long-term liabilities




Liability for employee rights upon retirement

28,070


27,593

Deferred income taxes

439


418

Deferred revenues

11,701


12,231

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

5,358


5,562

Other non-current liabilities

2,125


2,095


47,693


47,899

















Stockholders' equity

190,674


185,227

Non-controlling interests

4,842


6,030

Total equity

195,516


191,257





















Total Liabilities and equity

336,549


326,878

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME




US dollars



Three months period
ended March 31,


(in thousands, except per share data)


2025


2024


Revenues:

Telematics services


(unaudited)



62,180


60,935


Telematics products


24,275


24,091




86,455


85,026


Cost of revenues:

Telematics services


25,899


25,521


Telematics products


18,537


19,962




44,436


45,483








Gross profit


42,019


39,543








Research and development expenses


4,862


4,523


Selling and marketing expenses


4,259


3,574


General and administrative expenses


14,238


14,456


Other expenses (income), net


6


(39)


Operating income


18,654


17,029


Financing income, net


546


75


Income before income tax


19,200


17,104


Income tax expenses


(4,066)


(3,430)


Share in losses of affiliated companies, net


(34)


(81)


Net income for the period


15,100


13,593


Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest


(508)


(557)


Net income attributable to the company


14,592


13,036














Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Company's stockholders


0.73


0.66














Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)


19,894


19,894














ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




US dollars



Three months period
ended March 31,

(in thousands)


2025


2024



(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities





Net income for the period


15,100


13,593

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


4,628


5,298

Loss (gain) in respect of trading marketable securities and other investments


8


(104)

Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement


1,031


762

Share in losses of affiliated companies, net


34


81

Deferred income taxes


(85)


(790)

Capital loss on sale of property and equipment, net


31


36

Increase in accounts receivable


(6,564)


(4,840)

Increase in other current and non-current assets


(22)


(3,485)

Decrease (increase) in inventories


(130)


521

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable


269


(470)

Increase in deferred revenues


747


1,264

Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities


412


(464)

Net cash provided by operating activities


15,459


11,402






Cash flows from investment activities





Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement, net of withdrawals


(292)


(707)

Capital expenditures


(6,610)


(3,131)

Return from (investments in) affiliated and other companies, net


(4)


138

Repayment of (Investment in) long-term deposit


(84)


64

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment


300


156

Net cash used in investment activities


(6,690)


(3,480)






Cash flows from financing activities





Short term credit from banking institutions, net


(114)


(273)

Dividend paid


(7,758)


(4,774)

Dividend paid to non-controlling interests


(1,677)


(1,630)

Net cash used in financing activities


(9,549)


(6,677)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


(894)


(644)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents


(1,674)


601

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


77,357


53,434

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period


75,683


54,035










Supplementary information on investing and financing activities not involving cash flows:

In February 2025, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$ 10 million. The dividend was paid in April 2025.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1972820/Ituran_logo.jpg

SOURCE Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

© 2025 PR Newswire
