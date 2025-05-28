Sono-Tek Corporation: Sono-Tek Reports Strong Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

-Reports Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Revenue above $5 million

-FY 2025 Revenue Growth of 4% YOY

- Backlog Remains Strong at $8.6 Million

- Projecting Continued Revenue Growth and Profitability in the First Half of Fiscal Year 2026

-Conference Today at 11:00 am ET

MILTON, N.Y., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sono-Tek Corporation (Nasdaq: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today reported financial results for the fiscal year 2025, ended February 28, 2025.

Dr. Christopher L. Coccio, Executive Chairman, stated, "We are extremely proud of our performance this past fiscal year, with the continuing revenue trend of $5 million plus for the past four consecutive quarters. We remain pleased with the overall performance and trajectory of the business, as reflected by our strong backlog, and are excited to report continued revenue growth in the first half of FY 2026 with continued profitability. While we are seeing steady demand across key markets, our visibility beyond the first half remains limited due to significant uncertainty related to the potential curtailment or elimination of governmental clean energy incentives, rapidly evolving tariff policies, and the timing of customer orders. These factors may impact demand later in the fiscal year. As such, we are only providing visibility into the first half of FY 2026 at this time and intend to revisit guidance when we announce Q1 results.

That said, we are seeing promising momentum in the medical device industry, particularly in interest for our high-volume production systems. With solid customer demand and our strong balance sheet, we remain focused on continued execution and look forward to building on our recent success."

Steve Harshbarger, CEO & President of Sono-Tek stated, "We continue to be excited by our growth strategies taking hold with customers moving through R&D and pilot systems to complex large-scale production systems with significantly higher ASPs. We also remain excited about our prospects for attracting additional high-volume, high-ASP production system orders in fiscal year 2026 and beyond. We are proud to report record-high revenues for FY 2025, reflecting strong customer demand and momentum. Our strategy of focusing on high average selling priced "ASP" orders continues to drive growth, and we are well positioned as we enter our 50th year in business. We are excited about our growth and look forward to continued revenue growth and profitability over the long term."

Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights

Net Sales: Record $20.5 million, up 4% from $19.7 million in FY 2024, driven by strong shipments to the Alternative/Clean Energy Market. This marks the highest annual revenue in company history.



Record $20.5 million, up 4% from $19.7 million in FY 2024, driven by strong shipments to the Alternative/Clean Energy Market. This marks the highest annual revenue in company history. Gross Profit: $9.74 million, down 1% or $106,000 from the prior year. Gross margin decreased to 47.5% from 50%, mainly due to product mix and the reclassification of labor costs from engineering to cost of goods sold.



$9.74 million, down 1% or $106,000 from the prior year. Gross margin decreased to 47.5% from 50%, mainly due to product mix and the reclassification of labor costs from engineering to cost of goods sold. Operating Income: Decreased $172,000 to $1.01 million compared to $1.20 million in FY 2024, due to the decrease in gross profit combined with higher operating expenses.



Decreased $172,000 to $1.01 million compared to $1.20 million in FY 2024, due to the decrease in gross profit combined with higher operating expenses. Net Income: Approximately $1.3 million, down from $1.4 million in FY 2024, reflecting a combination of lower gross profit and higher operating expenses.



Approximately $1.3 million, down from $1.4 million in FY 2024, reflecting a combination of lower gross profit and higher operating expenses. Other Income: Interest income, dividend income, and unrealized gains on marketable securities totaled $524,000, down $38,000 due to a slight reduction in interest rates.



Backlog and Expected Revenue Growth for Fiscal Year 2026

Backlog: Equipment and service-related backlog remains strong at $8.67 million at fiscal year-end, down 6.6% from the prior year-end record high of $9.28 million.



Equipment and service-related backlog remains strong at $8.67 million at fiscal year-end, down 6.6% from the prior year-end record high of $9.28 million. FY 2026 Guidance: Continued revenue growth and profitability is expected for the first half of the fiscal year ending February 28, 2026, fueled by shipments from Sono-Tek's strong backlog, projected new and reoccurring orders, steady demand across key markets and promising momentum in the medical device industry, particularly in interest for high-volume production systems. Visibility beyond the first half remains limited due to significant uncertainty related to potential changes in governmental clean energy incentives, evolving tariff policies, and the timing of customer orders. Sono-Tek intends to revisit guidance when it reports Q1 results.





Fiscal 2025 Review (Results compared with fiscal 2024) ($ in thousands) Change FY 2025 FY 2024 $ % Net Sales $ 20,504 $ 19,700 804 4.0% Gross Profit $ 9,739 $ 9,845 (106) (1.0%) Gross Profit 47.5% 50.0% (2.5%) Operating Income $ 1,010 $ 1,182 (172) (14.5%) Operating Margin 4.9% 6.0% (1.1%) Net Income $ 1,273 $ 1,441 132 11.6% Net Margin 6.2% 7.3% (1.1%)

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Review (Results compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024) ($ in thousands) Change FY 2025 FY 2024 $ % Net Sales $ 5,121 $ 4,768 353 7.4% Gross Profit $ 2,425 $ 2,341 84 3.6% Gross Profit 47.0% 49.0% (2.0%) Operating Income (Loss) $ 288 $ (12) 300 2500% Operating Margin 5.6% (0.3%) 5.9% Net Income $ 328 $ 157 171 109% Net Margin 6.4% 3.0% 3.4%

Fiscal Year 2025 Product and Market Sales Overview

Geography: US/Canada sales increased 15%, up $1.6 million, driven by a record shipment of 5 high Average Selling Price "ASP" systems totaling $3.85 million-the largest number of high ASP systems shipped in a year.



US/Canada sales increased 15%, up $1.6 million, driven by a record shipment of 5 high Average Selling Price "ASP" systems totaling $3.85 million-the largest number of high ASP systems shipped in a year. Product Categories: Integrated Coating Systems increased 28%, up $814,000, and Multi-Axis Systems grew 6%, up $603K, both supported by significant orders from the solar and clean energy sectors.



Integrated Coating Systems increased 28%, up $814,000, and Multi-Axis Systems grew 6%, up $603K, both supported by significant orders from the solar and clean energy sectors. End Markets: Alternative/Clean Energy rose 64%, up $3.84 million, driven by production-scale system shipments to the solar market, including 4 high ASP system deliveries totaling $3.31 million. The Industrial market declined 47%, down $1.68 million as our customers saw reduced demand for float glass coating systems due to rising competition from China-based float glass producers.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Overview

At February 28, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $11.9 million compared to $11.8 million at the prior year-end.

At February 28, 2025, Sono-Tek had no debt on its balance sheet and stockholders' equity was $17,792,195 million.

Capital expenditures in the full year of fiscal 2025 were $496,000, which were invested in ongoing upgrades to the Company's manufacturing facilities.



-FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW -





SONO-TEK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS February 28,

2025 February 29,

2024 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,202,361 $ 2,134,786 Marketable securities 6,727,678 9,711,351 Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses of $12,225, respectively) 2,347,764 1,470,711 Inventories 4,474,401 5,221,980 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 236,261 207,738 Total current assets 18,988,465 18,746,566 Land 250,000 250,000 Buildings, equipment, furnishings and leasehold improvements, net 2,610,600 2,832,156 Intangible assets, net 37,386 47,566 Deferred tax asset 1,525,185 1,255,977 TOTAL ASSETS $ 23,411,636 $ 23,132,265 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 859,483 $ 1,049,742 Accrued expenses 1,718,574 1,739,478 Customer deposits 2,413,195 3,419,706 Income taxes payable 496,055 414,807 Total current liabilities 5,487,307 6,623,733 Deferred tax liability 132,134 229,534 Total Liabilities 5,619,441 6,853,267 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 13) Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 15,751,153 issued and 15,749,037 outstanding as of February 28, 2025, and 15,750,880 issued and outstanding as of February 29, 2024 157,512 157,509 Additional paid-in capital 10,018,034 9,770,387 Accumulated earnings 7,624,516 6,351,102 Treasury stock, at cost, 2,116 shares (7,867 ) - Total stockholders' equity 17,792,195 16,278,998 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 23,411,636 $ 23,132,265

SONO-TEK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Fiscal Year Ended February 28,

2025 February 29,

2024 Net Sales $ 20,504,381 $ 19,699,886 Cost of Goods Sold 10,765,362 9,855,311 Gross Profit 9,739,019 9,844,575 Operating Expenses Research and product development 2,724,482 2,885,773 Marketing and selling 3,677,915 3,695,870 General and administrative 2,326,582 2,080,447 Total Operating Expenses 8,728,979 8,662,090 Operating Income 1,010,040 1,182,485 Other Income: Interest and dividend income 488,504 529,735 Net unrealized gain on marketable securities 35,548 32,360 Income before Income Taxes 1,534,092 1,744,580 Income Tax Expense 260,678 303,117 Net Income $ 1,273,414 $ 1,441,463 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.08 $ 0.09 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.08 $ 0.09 Weighted Average Shares - Basic 15,750,997 15,743,763 Weighted Average Shares - Diluted 15,770,102 15,774,007

SONO-TEK CORPORATION

PRODUCT, MARKET, AND GEOGRAPHIC SALES

(Unaudited) Product Sales: Twelve Months Ended February 28, % of February 29, % of Change 2025 Total 2024 total $ % Fluxing Systems $ 467,000 2 % $ 724,000 4 % $ (257,000 ) (35%) Integrated Coating Systems 3,703,000 18 % 2,889,000 14 % 814,000 28% Multi-Axis Coating Systems 10,678,000 52 % 10,075,000 51 % 603,000 6% OEM Systems 1,484,000 7 % 1,533,000 8 % (49,000 ) (3%) Other 4,172,000 21 % 4,479,000 23 % (307,000 ) (7%) TOTAL $ 20,504,000 $ 19,700,000 $ 804,000 4%

Market Sales: Twelve Months Ended February 28, % of February 29, % of Change 2025 Total 2024 total $ % Electronics/Microelectronics $ 5,426,000 27 % $ 5,602,000 29 % $ (176,000 ) (3%) Medical 3,250,000 16 % 4,180,000 21 % (930,000 ) (22%) Alternative Energy 9,838,000 48 % 5,997,000 30 % 3,841,000 64% Emerging R&D and Other 67,000 0 % 315,000 2 % (248,000 ) (79%) Industrial 1,923,000 9 % 3,606,000 18 % (1,683,000 ) (47%) TOTAL $ 20,504,000 $ 19,700,000 $ 804,000 4%