CareCloud, Inc: CareCloud Announces Results from Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Shareholders Re-Elect 3 Board Members, Approve the Compensation for the Company's Named Executives and Approve the Appointment of Public Accounting Firm

SOMERSET, N.J., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced that it held its 2025 Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 27, 2025, during which shareholders re-elected Anne Busquet, Bill Korn and Lawrence Sharnak for another two-year term. Shareholders also voted to approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, as disclosed in the Company's 2025 Proxy Statement's compensation tables and any related information found in such proxy statement and voted to approved the appointment of Rosenberg Rich Baker Berman, P.A. as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2025.

CareCloud's shareholders approved the following three proposals:

  1. Re-elect Anne Busquet, Bill Korn and Lawrence Sharnak to the Board of Directors.
  2. The compensation of the Company's named executive officers, on an advisory basis, as disclosed in the Company's Proxy Statement.
  3. The appointment of Rosenberg Rich Baker Berman, P.A. as our independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2025.

CareCloud is proud to announce the re-appointment of Anne Busquet, Bill Korn and Lawrence Sharnak to the Board. Anne Busquet has over 30 years of executive business experience with American Express and Interactive Corp. Bill Korn served as our Chief Financial Officer for 10 years before retiring in October 2023. Lawrence Sharnak served at American Express for more than 30 years where he held a variety of senior leadership roles.

"We are pleased to announce the re-election of Anne, Bill and Larry," said CareCloud's Co-CEO, Stephen Snyder.

The final voting tallies from this year's Annual Meeting were included in a Form 8-K which was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About CareCloud

CareCloud brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at carecloud.com. To listen to video presentations by CareCloud's management team, read recent press releases and view the latest investor presentation, please visit ir.carecloud.com.

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "could", "intends," "expects," "plans," "goals," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "predicts," "possible," "potential," "target," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management's expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, the impact of pandemics on our financial performance and business activities, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions.

These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our (or our industry's) actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward- looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to manage growth, migrate newly acquired customers and retain new and existing customers, maintain cost-effective global operations, increase operational efficiency and reduce operating costs, predict and properly adjust to changes in reimbursement and other industry regulations and trends, retain the services of key personnel, develop new technologies, upgrade and adapt legacy and acquired technologies to work with evolving industry standards, compete with other companies products and services competitive with ours, and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:
Norman Roth
Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller
CareCloud, Inc.
nroth@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:
Stephen Snyder
Co-Chief Executive Officer
CareCloud, Inc.
ir@carecloud.com


