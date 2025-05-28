Primech Holdings Ltd.: Primech A&P Secures New Contracts and Extensions Worth Over $2.6 Million for Q1 2025

SINGAPORE, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech A & P, a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited (the "Company") (Nasdaq: PMEC), an established technology-driven facility services provider in the public and private sectors operating mainly in Singapore, today announced several newly secured contracts and extensions for the first quarter of 2025, with a total value exceeding $2.59 million.

The latest contract wins and extensions include:

Secured a 2-year contract (January 2025 to December 2026) valued at $774,470 for public area cleaning and housekeeping services at a prominent international hotel chain in Singapore's prime Orchard Road shopping district.



Secured a 2-year contract (April 2025 to March 2027) valued at $676,150 for comprehensive cleaning services at a premium residential condominium development.



Secured a 6-month extension (January through June 2025) valued at $563,620 for specialized cleaning services at a popular themed food destination within a major tourist attraction in Singapore.



Secured a 1-year contract (May 2025 to April 2026) valued at $257,540 for cleaning services at an upscale residential condominium development in Singapore.



Secured a 4-month extension (January through April 2025) valued at $168,150 for public area cleaning services at a prestigious international hotel in Singapore's Central Business District.



Secured a 1-year contract (January 2025 to January 2026) valued at $148,230 for cleaning services at a mid-sized residential condominium, expanding Primech's residential service portfolio.

Mr. Khazid Omar, Chief Operating Officer of Primech A & P, commented, "We are delighted to announce these significant new contract wins and extensions across multiple sectors. These agreements underscore our clients' confidence in our service quality and reflect our focus on expanding our presence in the premium residential and hospitality markets. As we continue integrating advanced technologies into our operations, we remain committed to delivering exceptional facility services tailored to each client's unique requirements. These contracts provide a strong foundation for our growth trajectory in 2025 and beyond."

Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.

