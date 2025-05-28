Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.05.2025
150% Plus seit Januar - dieser deutsche Smallcap könnte das nächste große Ding werden!
WKN: A4102Q | ISIN: US46658E1073 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
28.05.25 | 15:37
5,550 US-Dollar
+5,71 % +0,300
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JFB CONSTRUCTION HOLDINGS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JFB CONSTRUCTION HOLDINGS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.05.2025 14:48 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JFB Construction Holdings Executes Over $69.5 Million in Contracts to Date in 2025

Lantana, FL, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB), a Real Estate Development and construction company focused on Hospitality, commerical, industrial and residential property development, announces that it has executed new contracts totaling more than $69.5 million to date in 2025. These contracts represent several key business verticals, including hospitality, commercial retail, industrial, high-end residential and real estate development.

"This achievement is such an important milestone for our company, continuing the momentum of our most recent Q1 2025 results announcement of over 93% increase in year-over-year revenues," said CEO Joseph F. Basile, III. "These contracts span multiple sectors of our business and underscore our ability to leverage our partnerships and goodwill to execute our strategic growth plans.

"We believe that our operational success and growth will continue throughout the future. We have an incredibly versatile team with extremely efficient performance. Our ability to keep our promises, to our customers, remain paramount to our continued success and reputation. Our goal is to advance the JFB brand to be recognized as one on the country's premier real estate developers and general contractors and to deliver long-term value to our shareholders," concluded Mr. Basile.

About JFB Construction Holdings

JFB Construction Holdings ("JFB") offers generations of combined experience in residential and commercial construction and development. Having the experience of building Multifamily communities, Shopping Centers, National Franchises, exclusive estate & equestrian homes, and over 2 million square feet of commercial and retail. JFB provides hands-on, professional expertise, which has led to the quality and production we are known for.

JFB's reputation has been built on its clients' trust and the value it brings to each project.

JFB is proud that most of its projects are obtained through 100% referrals and repeat customers, and that to-date it has provided general contracting and construction management services in 36 U.S. states.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements". You can identify forward-looking statements as those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of JFB Construction. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including statements regarding the use of proceeds from the sale of our shares in the Offering; and the uncertainty regarding future commercial success. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, including those described in JFB Construction's prospectus filed with the SEC. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

JFB Construction Holdings Contact:
Joseph F. Basile, III
561-582-9840.
joe@jfbconstruction.net

Investor Relations Contact:
CORE IR
Mike Mason
516 222 2560
investors@jfbconstruction.net


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
