Mittwoch, 28.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
150% Plus seit Januar - dieser deutsche Smallcap könnte das nächste große Ding werden!
28.05.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + CEO survey reveals growth as top priority

NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 28th

  • The NYSE teamed up with Oliver Wyman for a second straight year to survey top executives. It found that leaders are increasingly focused on growth. Of the 165 NYSE-listed company CEOs that participated, 68% cited a growth driver as priority.
  • Stocks are little changed Wednesday morning as traders await earnings from Nvidia after the closing bell. Markets are anticipating what China restrictions mean for the AI chipmaker. Nvidia hasn't seen any slow in demand for its graphic processors.
  • Macy's (NYSE: M), Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS), and Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) released earnings results. Most exceeded expectations during Q1, but traders are tuned into their outlook amid tariffs.

Click here to read the NYSE-Oliver Wyman Survey

Opening Bell
The New York Stock Exchange welcomes LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) to ring the opening bell.

Closing Bell
Measured Risk Portfolios celebrates SNTH (NYSE Arca: SNTH)

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2697898/NYSE_Market_Update_May_28.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--ceo-survey-reveals-growth-as-top-priority-302467133.html

