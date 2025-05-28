New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + CEO survey reveals growth as top priority

NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

The NYSE teamed up with Oliver Wyman for a second straight year to survey top executives. It found that leaders are increasingly focused on growth. Of the 165 NYSE-listed company CEOs that participated, 68% cited a growth driver as priority.

Stocks are little changed Wednesday morning as traders await earnings from Nvidia after the closing bell. Markets are anticipating what China restrictions mean for the AI chipmaker. Nvidia hasn't seen any slow in demand for its graphic processors.

Macy's (NYSE: M), Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS), and Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) released earnings results. Most exceeded expectations during Q1, but traders are tuned into their outlook amid tariffs.

