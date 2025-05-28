Glidewell Teams Up With Sunbit to Expand Access to Dental Care Through Patient Financing

Partnership enables dental teams to more effectively support patients with Sunbit's pay-over-time financing

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Glidewell, a leader in dental education and a technological innovator in restorative dentistry for over 50 years, announced its partnership with Sunbit, a preferred financing technology option for dental patients. Glidewell will seamlessly bring Sunbit's patient financing technology solutions to dental care teams, allowing patients to spread the cost of treatment into manageable monthly payments.

By enabling patients to finance the cost of treatments over 3 to 72 months, Sunbit can alleviate barriers to treatment, ensuring more patients receive timely dental care. Its simple and fast application process boasts an 85% approval rating and zero application, late, or prepayment fees, making it a transparent and accessible option for patients. "The combination of Glidewell's industry leadership and Sunbit's financial technology transforms how patients access and afford dental care," said Rob Brenneise, Chief Growth Officer at Glidewell. "Ensuring that quality treatment is always within reach has been a long-standing goal of ours and we're excited to make it possible with Sunbit."

Sunbit manages the end-to-end experience for the patient, enabling providers to focus on delivering quality dental care. Increasing the accessibility of dental treatment can lead to higher acceptance rates- a benefit for both practices and patients. "We are excited to be working with Glidewell to support patients in accessing the dental care they need when they need it," said Robert Nunziato of Sunbit, "The convenience, accessibility and transparency of Sunbit's pay-over-time financing not only delivers a better patient experience, it also empowers dental teams to grow their practices, which is a win for all."

For more information on Sunbit, visit dental.sunbit.com/glidewell. For more information on Glidewell, visit glidewell.com.

About Sunbit

Sunbit builds financial technology for real life. Our financial technology products have helped millions of people ease the stress of paying for life's expenses by giving them more options on how and when they pay. Sunbit's technology brings no-fee credit cards for top retailers. The company's BNPL solution is found in over 50% of all auto dealership service centers and is the fastest-growing and second-largest dental patient financing solution. Loans are made by Transportation Alliance Bank Inc. dba T.A.B. Bank, which determines qualifications for and terms of credit. The Sunbit Card is issued by T.A.B. Bank, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Use of the card is subject to the cardholder agreement.

