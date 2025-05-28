Phase 1 Equity Welcomes Another Highly Respected Orthodontic Practice in Tennessee

Strengthening its Doctor-Led Network Rooted in Clinical Excellence and Shared Values

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Phase 1 Equity, a doctor-owned, doctor-led, and doctor-governed platform for orthodontists and pediatric dentists, is excited to welcome another leading multi-site and multi-doctor orthodontic practice based in Tennessee to its growing network.

Known for delivering exceptional and customized care through cutting edge technology - including 3D imaging and a wide range of treatment options - the practice brings with it a strong culture of innovation, trust, and patient-first values.

"This practice reflects exactly why we built Phase 1 Equity and we are thrilled to have another team joining us," said Mike Rice, CEO of Phase 1 Equity. "We are excited to have our first practice in Tennessee as we continue to build a network where like-minded doctors can retain full clinical control, continue to build on what they've already created, and provide the resources they need to grow - without giving up any ownership of their practice. This practice will be our second add in this quarter, bringing our total number of locations to fifteen. We continue to focus on doctor autonomy, collaboration, and a shared commitment to doing what's best for our patients."

Dr. Bryan Williams, DDS, MSD, a Phase 1 Equity founder and board member, added, "We are excited to welcome our newest practice to the Phase 1 Equity family. The doctors and their team have a long-standing reputation in their community for providing innovative, effective treatments and an outstanding patient experience. All of us at Phase 1 Equity look forward to collaborating, sharing best practices, and to continue supporting their excellent work."

About Phase 1 Equity

Phase 1 Equity is a doctor-owned platform created specifically for orthodontists and pediatric dentists. Our distinctive Doctor Equity model successfully combines private practice with private equity, allowing doctors to retain complete control over clinical and practice decision-making, while benefitting from the collective power of a nationwide network of like-minded practitioners. Doctors have access to decades of expertise and resources that optimize practice operations, reduce costs, enhance profitability, and maximize practice value. Unlike a sale to a traditional DSO, Phase 1 Equity's partnership approach works with doctors to build substantial practice value and increase EBITDA before a sale to private equity. This ensures doctors receive a significantly larger share of the financial rewards in a future sale, compared to a traditional DSO model.

We're not a traditional DSO. We're a community of doctors building something meaningful - together.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Visit www.Phase1Equity.com or contact info@phase1equity.com to learn more.

