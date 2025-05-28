IPRoyal Survey Highlights Inflation as Top Driver of Retail Pricing Decisions Amid Margin Pressure

Outdated Manual Tracking Holds Back Pricing Agility as 95% of Companies Face Price-Sensitive Customers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / IPRoyal , a leading provider of residential proxies and other IP address solutions, today released the results of its 2025 Pricing Strategy Survey, based on responses from 675 manager-level professionals in organizations of more than 500 employees. The findings reveal that inflation is the top factor influencing pricing strategies (cited by 75 percent of respondents) as businesses work to protect themselves from shrinking profit margins and navigate ongoing market uncertainty.

The survey also reveals a critical gap: while companies face mounting pressure to stay competitive, many have yet to fully adopt the tools needed to make faster, more accurate pricing decisions. Nearly all respondents (95 percent) said their customers are moderately to extremely price sensitive, highlighting the need for precise, dynamic pricing strategies. Yet, more than half of retailers polled (52 percent) said they still rely on manual competitor tracking methods, such as checking individual websites, at least some of the time. As a signal towards innovation, 50 percent report using automation like web scraping.

"This survey echoes what we're hearing from our customers: margins are tight and competition is fierce," said Mindaugas Caplinskas, Co-Founder and Strategic Advisor at IPRoyal. "You can't predict the future, but with real-time, accurate competitive data, you can fuel data collection solutions and make faster, smarter pricing decisions."

Key findings include:

Inflation (75%) is the top economic factor impacting pricing strategies, yet other significant factors include tariffs (65%), market uncertainty (50%), supply chain disruptions (53%), shifting customer demand (49%), and competitor pricing changes (48%). This highlights the complexity of today's landscape.

Maintaining profit margins is the top challenge for companies aiming to remain price-competitive during economic downturns. 35% of respondents ranked it as number one.

Companies are adjusting prices frequently, with weekly (27%) and quarterly (28%) updates tied as the most common update cadences. In total, 77% of respondents update prices on a weekly, monthly or quarterly basis.

Enhanced competitive positioning and the ability to respond more quickly to market changes were the top benefits cited by companies that regularly track competitor pricing, according to more than half of respondents (57% and 56%, respectively). Other commonly reported advantages include increased customer satisfaction (47%) and higher revenue (46%).

Web scraping and automation are gaining traction, with 53% of respondents reporting the use of automated tools to monitor competitor pricing. However, 52% say they still rely on manual methods such as checking individual websites at least some of the time. These time-consuming and less accurate approaches highlight a clear opportunity for more companies to shift toward automation and make smarter, data-driven pricing decisions.

"Tools like proxies can equip businesses with the data they need to stay competitive in today's volatile, uncertain marketplace," continued Caplinskas. "But as with any technology, it's essential to use them ethically and transparently."

To learn more about the survey findings, visit: https://iproyal.com/blog/iproyal-research-price-sensitivity/

