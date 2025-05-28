iWallet Corp.: iWallet Corporation Unveils iClutch: A Smart Wallet Designed for the Modern Woman

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / iWallet Corporation (OTC PINK:IWAL), a company developing secure personal accessories, today announced the upcoming release of its third product, iClutch. This new smart wallet is specifically designed for women, merging sophisticated aesthetics with the advanced security features found in the company's popular iWallet 2.0 and iPassport devices.

The iClutch integrates biometric fingerprint locking, RFID protection, and Bluetooth-enabled GPS tracking to offer a comprehensive security solution. Crafted with durable titanium materials, consistent with its predecessors, the iClutch also features a premium leather insert and a discreet vanity mirror. Its sleek, clutch-style design is tailored for everyday use, reflecting a deep understanding of how women carry and organize their essentials.

Unlike many smart wallets that are simply repurposed designs, iClutch was developed from the ground up to address the distinct preferences and needs of women, providing genuine utility without compromise.

Addressing a Market Gap: Smart Wallets for Women

The smart wallet market is on a path of significant expansion, forecast to hit US$550 million by 2033 with a 6.9% CAGR. However, this technology-driven sector, offering anti-theft and anti-lost features in physical wallets, has largely ignored women. In the wider physical wallets market, valued at USD 24.50 billion in 2024 and estimated to reach USD 42.0 billion by 2033, men account for 65.4% of the consumer base, underscoring a substantial unmet demand among women.

Further highlighting this disparity, the global Smart Personal Safety and Security Device Market, poised for growth from USD 41.03 billion in 2024 to USD 74.83 billion by 2032, is fueled by rising safety concerns and the need for protective accessories. Despite this trend, the majority of smart wallet offerings continue to cater to men, leaving women without suitable options in terms of both design and utility. To address this, Steven Cabouli, CEO of iWallet Corporation, states, "The iClutch is our answer to this gap, aiming to deliver a product that truly brings together style, convenience, and reliable security, built with women in mind".

Coordinated Product Rollout and Timeline Update

To ensure consistent quality and strategic market entry across its portfolio, iWallet Corporation has adjusted its development schedule. Final prototypes for iWallet 2.0, iPassport, and iClutch are now expected to be completed by the end of June 2025. This synchronized timeline will facilitate unified testing, refinement, and a cohesive product launch, bringing the full suite of offerings to market together.

About iWallet Corporation

iWallet Corporation (IWAL) develops secure personal accessories that integrate design with technology. The company focuses on creating products that offer protection and functionality for consumers' everyday security needs within a mobile lifestyle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including anticipated product development timelines, expected feature sets, target market strategies, and overall business positioning. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to changes in market demand, manufacturing timelines, and technological integration. Actual results could differ materially. iWallet Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, except as required by applicable law.

