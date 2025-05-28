Anew Climate, LLC: Anew Climate Named 2025 Sustainable Fuels House of the Year by Energy Risk

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Anew Climate, a global provider of climate solutions, has been named the 2025 Sustainable Fuels House of the Year by Energy Risk. The award, which is given to one company globally each year, recognizes Anew's leadership in navigating the dynamic landscape of the renewable fuels markets optimizing both economic value and environmental impact.

Anew Climate Wins Energy Risk 2025 Sustainable Fuels House of the Year

Graphic with Anew Climate logo and trophy graphic with the words: ENERGY RISK 2025 Sustainable Fuels House of the Year

Anew Climate was honored for its integrated approach to market access, credit generation, regulatory compliance, and risk management, which enables both fuel producers and end users to achieve environmental and economic goals. As the largest independent marketer of renewable natural gas (RNG) in North America, Anew brings unmatched scale and experience to the marketplace. This foundation supports a growing portfolio of sustainable fuels, including biomethane, remediated mine gas, and CCS-enabled natural gas that allows Anew to meet diverse client needs across evolving regulatory and voluntary markets. The award reflects Anew's ability to unite strategy, industry leadership, transparency, and long-standing producer relationships to lead the way in today's fast-moving low carbon fuel landscape.

"This recognition reflects the strength of our market leadership, the depth of our technical expertise, and the trust our clients place in us," said Andy Brosnan, President of Low Carbon Fuels at Anew Climate. "As the energy transition accelerates, we're committed to helping our partners make meaningful progress toward their climate goals."

The award also highlights Anew's expansion into Europe, including its entry into the German biomethane market. Since the beginning of 2025, Anew has hired over 50 additional team members across Europe and began servicing clients in Germany, significantly increasing its global footprint. This international growth marks a major milestone in Anew's evolution, positioning the company to deliver best-in-class solutions in an expanding global market for low carbon energy.

About Anew Climate

Anew Climate is a global leader in diverse climate solutions, operating on the principles of transparency and responsibility. As a pioneer in environmental markets, we are leaders in the commercialization of biomethane, the development of technological and nature-based climate projects, and the trading of carbon credits - in North America and with a rapidly growing presence in Europe. We support our clients in reducing or offsetting their carbon footprint and thus actively contributing to environmental protection. We always ensure that our clients' investments combine economic viability with environmental awareness - for climate protection that lasts.

Anew is majority-owned by TPG Rise, the largest global platform for impact investments. Anew has offices in the United States, Canada, Germany, Hungary, and Spain with the capability of sourcing credits from six continents.

Media Contact:

pr@anewclimate.com

SOURCE: Anew Climate, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/anew-climate-named-2025-sustainable-fuels-house-of-the-year-by-e-1032399