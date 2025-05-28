Anzeige
28.05.2025 15:02 Uhr
Kyle David of KDG Explores the Role of AI at RKL Cyber Readiness Forum

Kyle David discusses how Artificial Intelligence is Changing Workplace Culture at the RKL Cyber Forum.

LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Kyle David, President and CEO of KDG, took the stage at the RKL Cyber Readiness Forum to address one of today's most pressing issues for business leaders: the evolving role of artificial intelligence (AI) in cybersecurity and organizational culture.

Kyle David presents at RKL.

Kyle David presents at RKL.
KDG President and CEO, Kyle David, gives his presentation at the RKL Cyber Forum.

In his featured presentation, "How Artificial Intelligence (AI) is Changing the Culture of Work: Building a More Strategic, Adaptive Organization," David examined how AI is reshaping how companies operate. His talk emphasized the potential for AI to foster a culture of strategic foresight, adaptability, and enhanced operational efficiency.

"AI is not just a tool for automation or data analysis-it's a catalyst for cultural change," said David. "Organizations that embrace AI not only stay ahead of threats but also evolve their leadership and workforce strategies in more intelligent and human-centered ways."

The RKL Cyber Readiness Forum brought together executives, IT leaders, and innovators for a high-impact, half-day event at The Ballroom at Lancaster Country Club. Attendees explored emerging cyber threats, managing third-party risk, and best practices in risk assessments and continuity planning. The forum also featured sessions on leveraging fractional security management as a cost-effective solution for businesses of all sizes.

Forum participants walked away with practical, actionable insights for building resilient, security-conscious organizations ready to face the challenges of today's digital landscape.

KDG's continued commitment to strategic innovation and organizational development has positioned it as a thought leader in the business technology space. From custom development to culture-building, the firm remains focused on helping clients adapt intelligently and lead with intention.

To learn more about KDG's approach to AI, cybersecurity, and organizational strategy, visit www.kyledavidgroup.com.

About KDG
KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, accounting solutions, tax and audit services, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com.

Contact Information

Press Inquiries
info@kyledavidgroup.com
610-336-4822

.

SOURCE: KDG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/kyle-david-of-kdg-explores-the-role-of-ai-at-rkl-cyber-readiness-1032431

