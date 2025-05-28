Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.05.2025
28.05.2025 15:02 Uhr
tele-net America Corporation: tele-net Leverages AI to Elevate Customer Experience Oversight and Support Smarter Service

Real-time guidance and full-call monitoring reflect a growing industry shift toward AI-enhanced quality management

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / tele-net, a trusted provider of customer service outsourcing, is embracing the next phase of quality assurance through the integration of AI-powered monitoring and analysis. As part of a broader industry shift toward smarter, more scalable customer service, tele-net has adopted technology that enables supervisors to review 100% of recorded customer interactions-improving consistency, accountability, and coaching opportunities.

Previously, supervisors relied on random call sampling to identify coaching moments. With AI now scanning every recorded conversation, tele-net teams are equipped with broader insight and faster feedback-transforming what was once a manual process into a streamlined support system.

"AI allows us to see what we couldn't before-and act faster than ever," said Hiroyuki Takahashi, President of tele-net. "But this isn't about automation for its own sake. It's about empowering our people with sharper tools, smarter insights, and a real-time edge."

Smarter Oversight, Stronger Teams

With the help of AI, tele-net's teams can identify patterns in language, phrasing, and tone-flagging calls that may benefit from follow-up or coaching. These insights are routed to supervisors, enabling them to focus on high-impact feedback instead of manually scanning recordings.

The company is also preparing to implement real-time AI feedback, allowing agents to receive subtle alerts during live calls when potentially unclear or inappropriate phrasing is used. This technology reflects a growing industry focus on just-in-time learning-helping agents adapt faster, improve performance, and better serve customers.

Supporting People Through Technology

tele-net sees AI as a tool that strengthens human performance-not one that replaces it. By automating repetitive review tasks, supervisors can devote more energy to coaching, development, and team engagement.

"Customer service should be fast, but never feel mechanical. AI helps us strike that balance," said Takahashi. "We're implementing systems that support our teams and clients. That's how we maintain quality at scale."

tele-net's investment in AI reflects a deliberate, people-first approach to innovation. As the customer service industry continues to evolve, the company remains committed to combining data-driven tools with the warmth and attentiveness of omotenashi-Japanese-style hospitality.

For more information about tele-net, visittelenetamerica.com.

About tele-net

tele-net is a provider of customer service outsourcing solutions, delivering high-quality, human-centered support to businesses worldwide. With decades of experience in the contact center industry, tele-net blends efficiency, care, and professionalism to ensure every customer interaction is a positive one.

Contact Information

Ian Blotter
General Manager
press@tele-net-global.com
(702) 850-1464

SOURCE: tele-net America Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/tele-net-leverages-ai-to-elevate-customer-experience-oversight-and-support-smart-1032614

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
