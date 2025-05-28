CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Inc. Announces New Powerful 500MG THC Delta-8 Gummy

With Delta-8 product revenue continuing to climb, CBDL introduces a lab-tested gummy formulation to meet surging demand in a market projected to exceed $2.1 billion by 2026.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL), a rising force in the cannabinoid wellness industry, is proud to announce the latest addition to its growing Delta-8 product lineup: a premium, lab-tested Delta-8 THC gummy, developed in-house to ensure consistency, potency, and quality at every step.

Building on the success of its existing Delta-8 offerings, this new gummy marks another strategic milestone in CBDL's mission to dominate the cannabinoid edibles market. Crafted in a controlled lab environment, this new edible is designed for consumers who prioritize quality, effectiveness, and a clean, smooth Delta-8 experience.

"We've already seen strong performance across our Delta-8 line, and this gummy is a direct response to customer demand for more convenient, enjoyable, and effective ways to experience its benefits," said Lisa Nelson, President & CEO of CBD Life Sciences Inc. "As always, we're delivering a product that's backed by science, produced in-house, and driven by results."

Delta-8 THC: Expanding the Future of Functional Wellness

Unlike traditional Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 offers a milder, clearer psychoactive experience - making it a preferred option for wellness seekers, first-time users, and individuals looking for a balanced high without anxiety.

CBDL's newly formulated Delta-8 gummies are not just about effect - they're designed to deliver real therapeutic value. Below is a breakdown of the core wellness benefits supported by research and consumer feedback:

Pain Relief

• Engages the endocannabinoid system to help regulate pain

• May reduce inflammation that contributes to chronic discomfort

Anxiety & Stress Support

• Natural calming effects to help manage daily stress and reduce anxiety

• Promotes overall mood balance without sedation

Nausea Control

• Anti-emetic potential makes it a powerful option for those undergoing chemotherapy or other nausea-inducing treatments

Appetite Stimulation

• Ideal for individuals with appetite loss or dietary imbalances related to health conditions

Neuroprotective Potential

• Early research suggests Delta-8 THC may contribute to long-term brain health through its interaction with CB1 receptors

Made In-House. Backed by Lab Testing.

Unlike many mass-produced gummies on the market, CBDL maintains full control over every phase - from formulation to packaging - in its in-house manufacturing facility. Each batch is independently lab-tested to guarantee purity, potency, and compliance, giving consumers complete confidence in what they're consuming.

Strategic Growth for Shareholders & Stakeholders

Delta-8 THC products have already proven to be one of CBDL's strongest performing categories, and this launch further solidifies the company's aggressive expansion in the high-growth cannabinoid edible space. The market for Delta-8 continues to gain national momentum, with sales projections showing compound annual growth that far outpaces many traditional supplement sectors.

"This gummy is just one part of a much larger product ecosystem we're building - focused on in-demand cannabinoids, real health outcomes, and market scalability," said Nelson.

Product Details

• Product: Delta-8 THC Gummy

• Type: Vegan, In-House Formulated, Lab-Tested

• MG per Gummy: 500MG

• Availability: Launching via www.thecbdvault.com

• Flavors: Blue Razz & Strawberry

About CBD Life Sciences Inc. (CBDL)

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is a vertically integrated health and wellness company focused on cannabinoid innovation. With a robust pipeline of CBD, Delta-8, and other hemp-derived formulations, CBDL operates across direct-to-consumer, retail, and wholesale channels - including recent distribution on Walmart Marketplace and additional platforms coming soon.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Lisa Nelson

CEO

cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

4802091720

SOURCE: CBD Life Sciences Inc.

