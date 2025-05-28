Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - Circuit AI ("Circuit AI" or the "Company"), Texas' fastest growing AI application company, is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 6th Annual LA Summit held at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel from Monday, June 2nd to Thursday, June 5th , 2025, in Los Angeles, California.

Tyson Tuttle, CEO/Founder, and board member of the Dallas Federal Reserve the new Texas Stock Exchange, will also be attending investor meetings and participating on a panel discussion. "I've led a public company and have had 7 business lines do over $100M in revenue. This is my final product in my career but it is the most exciting one yet " said Tyson Tuttle, 56. Tyson is an active seed investor through his family office and has invested substantially to enable Circuit to be this rocket ship of growth. Circuit has secured $20M in funding in its 10 months since launch and is currently deployed with key manufacturing customers.

Centurion One Capital 6 th Annual LA Summit

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Dates: Wednesday, June 4th and Thursday, June 5th, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM PDT - 5:00 PM PDT

Venue: The Beverly Hills Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: https://www.centuriononecapital.com/la-summit.

Circuit

Per: Tyson Tuttle

Chief Executive Officer

About Circuit

Based in Austin, Tyson Tuttle is the former CEO of Silicon Labs. Tyson is an expert in the semiconductor and technology community, and was recently awarded Austin's Ecosystem leader award. He serves on the boards of the Federal Reserve Bank in Dallas, the Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering School, and the newly formed Texas Stock Exchange. Tyson just launched Circuit, an enterprise AI company that has raised over $20M in its 10 months since launch.

Learn more about Circuit at https://circuit.ai/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252223

SOURCE: Centurion One Capital Corp.