Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - NioBay Metals (TSXV: NBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF), previously known as MDN, is a Canadian mineral exploration company that was founded in the 1950s by hockey legend Serge Savard's father, Laurent Savard, in Quebec's Abitibi region. Today, NioBay's management team offers a diversified set of expertise in Critical and Strategic Minerals with an emphasis on Niobium. NioBay plans to capitalize on a variety of projects, in both Quebec and in Ontario, while conducting Research & Development through partnerships with several universities., is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event, Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference©, taking place June 3-5, 2025, at the Quebec Convention Centre, Quebec City, Canada.

NioBay Metals's management will be available to meet with investors throughout the three-day conference.

"We are particularly excited about the global audience that THE Event has attracted, showcasing the best of international mining in Canada. This is a unique chance to engage with industry leaders and innovators, facilitating discussions that will shape the future of our sector. We look forward to seeing many of you there and exploring the possibilities that await us at this prestigious gathering," stated Joanne Jobin, Founder of THE Mining Investment Event.

Information regarding THE Event, including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and keynote speakers, as well as a preliminary agenda, can be found at https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/.

About NioBay Metals Inc.

NioBay aims to become a leader in the development of mine(s) with low carbon consumption and responsible water and wildlife management practices while prioritizing the environment, social responsibility, good governance, and the inclusion of all stakeholders. Our top priority, which is critical to our success, is the consent and full participation of the Indigenous communities in whose territories and/or on ancestral lands we operate. In addition to other properties, NioBay holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the Moose Cree Traditional Territory of the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier Niobium and Tantalum project located in Québec and on the Nitassinan territory of the Pekuakaminulnuatsh First Nation. The Company has also the option to acquire an 80% interest in the Foothills project, a titanium-phosphate project located near the former St-Urbain mine site in Québec.

THE Event is by invitation only - Interested investors & issuers, please go here:

https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca

About: THE Mining Investment Event-Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. It is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities. The conference provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector.

THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality, and sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.

SOURCE: VID Media