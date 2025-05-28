Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) (OTCQB: EQMEF), Equity Metals is exploring for Silver/Gold in Central British Columbia, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event, Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference©, taking place June 3-5, 2025, at the Quebec Convention Centre, Quebec City, Canada.

Equity Metals Corporation's management will be available to meet, and hold scheduled one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference.

"We are particularly excited about the global audience that THE Event has attracted, showcasing the best of international mining in Canada. This is a unique chance to engage with industry leaders and innovators, facilitating discussions that will shape the future of our sector. We look forward to seeing many of you there and exploring the possibilities that await us at this prestigious gathering," stated Joanne Jobin, Founder of THE Mining Investment Event.

Information regarding THE Event, including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and keynote speakers, as well as a preliminary agenda, can be found at https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/.

About Equity Metals Corporation

Equity Metals Corporation is a member of the Malaspina-Manex Group. The Company owns 100% interest, with no underlying royalty, in the Silver Queen project, located along the Skeena Arch in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia. The property hosts high-grade, precious- and base-metal veins related to a buried porphyry system, which has been only partially delineated. A significant Resource has been developed on four of the high-grade veins, with an aggressive expansion drilling program planned during 2025. Deeper porphyry-copper mineralization has been intersected but has been only partially delineated. See NR dated January 16, 2022 for a summary of the Resource, with the full 43-101 Technical Report available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca or Equity's website www.equitymetalscorportation.com.

