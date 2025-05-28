Reltio's scalability, flexibility, and data unification capabilities cited as reasons for the selection

Reltio® announced today that Aviva plc, one of the UK's leading General Insurance, Wealth and Retirement businesses, has successfully implemented Reltio Data Cloud to unify its data across the enterprise, accelerate prospect engagement, and create more personalized customer experiences.

Previously, Aviva faced data fragmentation challenges with its legacy systems-one master data management solution was leveraged for operational and digital purposes and another for marketing and analytical purposes-making it difficult to get a comprehensive view of its customers. Aviva needed a new platform of capabilities that would give Aviva a real-time, unified 360-view of its customers, accelerate the delivery of innovative experiences, and enable business growth for the next decade and beyond. Following an extensive evaluation of vendors, Aviva selected Reltio Data Cloud for its cloud-native, scalable data-unification and performance capabilities to replace its legacy IBM Master Data Management (MDM) solution. Aviva has successfully completed the implementation of this new Reltio solution and is seeing the business value and benefits, including improvement in data quality, unified and standardized customer data, and the ability to engage with prospects in a timely manner.

Following a partnership with a Reltio Premiere Delivery Partner with significant expertise leveraging Master Data Management (MDM) to support large transformational engagements, within weeks of the platform being available, Aviva migrated and streamlined 37 million customer profiles for cross-team functionality. Aviva continues to work with their chosen Partner and Reltio Professional Services directly to further leverage opportunities available using a Customer 360 methodology.

Whether transferring prospects to customers, managing financial crime notifications, or tracking, updating, and finalizing policies, Reltio Data Cloud provides near-zero latency data, increasing productivity and efficiency. In addition, the MyAviva app is now fully powered by Reltio Data Cloud, improving customer experiences with real-time access to their policies, claims, etc.

"We are proud to achieve this significant implementation milestone for our customers, as we deliver on our commitment to enhancing their experiences," said Bijan Yeylaghi, Head of Customer Data at Aviva. "Reltio has a proven track record as a data unification and management leader with vast expertise in highly regulated industries. We have a true partnership with Reltio. Now that we've gone live, we are already seeing great progress toward achieving our data transformation goals around improving customer service, while also unlocking additional business value from our customer data."

"We are honored to be the cloud partner of choice for Aviva, the UK's leading diversified insurer with a 325-year history, as they undertake their AI and digital transformations," said Manish Sood, founder and CEO of Reltio. "Legacy MDM was built for data at rest. The future belongs to data in motion. Aviva didn't just choose a solution for today; they invested in a future where data agility is paramount, especially in the age of AI. They've removed the limitations of a legacy system, embracing a platform that scales to meet the speed and demands of today's business," added Sood, founder and CEO of Reltio. "By going live with Reltio, Aviva transformed what was static data into agile data that provides real-time intelligence."

Following a successful initial phase focused on operational customer data and enhancing the customer experience, Aviva is expanding Reltio for marketing and analytics, including integrating third-party data enrichment.

About Aviva

Aviva plc is a British multinational insurance company headquartered in London, England. Aviva is the largest general insurer and a leading life, wealth, and pension provider in the United Kingdom and in the top five for Europe. Aviva is also the second-largest general insurer in Canada.

About Reltio

At Reltio, we believe data should accelerate the speed of business and fuel your success. Our AI-powered data unification and management offerings deliver unified, trusted data where and when it's needed, so that enterprises can be responsive to changing business needs. Reltio Data Cloud encompasses our entire ecosystem of solutions, including Reltio Customer 360, Multidomain Master Data Management (MDM), and Entity Resolution. Reltio Data Cloud unifies disparate data sources in real-time, creating a single, trusted source of truth. Leading enterprise brands across multiple industries around the globe rely on our award-winning data unification and management capabilities to improve efficiency, manage risk, and drive growth.

