Orbia has been named a winner in the prestigious International CSR Excellence Awards for its 2024 Time4Water campaign, a global volunteering initiative dedicated to building awareness and action around the responsible use of water across communities and ecosystems worldwide. The International CSR Excellence Awards recognize companies that lead with responsibility and embed sustainability into their business strategies. The 2025 awards ceremony will be held at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on Monday, June 30, 2025.

Orbia's Time4Water campaign was launched in March 2024 in honor of the United Nations (UN) World Water Day and expanded throughout the month to provide opportunities for the Orbia community and local partners to give their time to water security-related volunteering efforts. The inaugural campaign brought together more than 2,500 Orbia employees and partners in over 30 countries through 120 different projects, from educational initiatives to clean-up efforts.

"At Orbia, we believe that bold action begins with purpose: ours is to advance life together. Time4Water showed us the power of coming together across borders, businesses and communities to protect one of our planet's most vital resources: water," said Tania Rabasa Kovacs, Orbia Chief Sustainability Officer, Vice President of Corporate Affairs and President of Orbia Mexico. "This recognition is for the thousands of Orbia people who stepped up to make water security their shared mission-and proved that when we act together, we can drive real, lasting change."

Highlights of the 2024 campaign included participation in an awareness race in Bogotá, Colombia by over 400 employee volunteers; a water workshop delivered by Orbia employees in Mexico that reached more than 450 students and more than 20 Orbia-hosted community cleanups, through which participants collected several tons of trash in Lithuania, Turkey, France and many other countries.

"This honor from the International CSR Excellence Awards is a testament to the purpose-driven culture we're building at Orbia," said Deb Butters, Orbia Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer. "We are incredibly proud of what our people achieved and also how they brought this campaign to life. Time4Water was powered by the passion and creativity of Orbians who took initiative-from organizing local cleanup efforts and school workshops to rallying their colleagues and communities around the cause. It's a reflection of what's possible when people feel deeply connected to purpose, live by their values and are personally and collectively empowered to make a difference."

Given the success of the 2024 effort, Time4Water has become a flagship campaign for Orbia, with strong results recorded in 2025 and 2026 plans underway.

Orbia's commitment to environmental and social responsibility is grounded in its purpose to advance life around the world. In 2024 alone, 67% of Orbia's revenues corresponded to solutions that contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

About Orbia

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) is a company driven by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Orbia operates in the Polymer Solutions (Vestolit and Alphagary), Building Infrastructure (Wavin), Precision Agriculture (Netafim), Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line) and Fluor Energy Materials sectors. The five Orbia business groups have a collective focus on supporting food and water security, expanding information access and connectivity and advancing decarbonization and the energy transition with basic and advanced materials, specialty products and innovative solutions. Orbia has a global team of over 23,000 employees, commercial activities in more than 100 countries and operations in over 50, with a strong U.S. manufacturing presence and headquarters in Boston, Mexico City, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. The company generated $7.5 billion in revenue in 2024. To learn more, visit: orbia.com

