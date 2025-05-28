Northern Trust Asset Management, a leading global investment management firm with US$1.3 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025, has appointed Gary Paulin as chief investment strategist, International and Joseph Tanious as chief investment strategist, North America.

Paulin and Tanious will work with Northern Trust Asset Management's investment team in equities, fixed income, multi asset, and alternatives to build its economic and markets views. The strategists, in collaboration with investment leaders and experts across the company, will also develop joint research to advance the investment team's views of new instruments and areas of market developments such as thematics, use of public/private assets, digital assets, and use of alternative vehicles such as active ETFs and model portfolios. They will work closely in implementing insights across Northern Trust's global institutional, family office, and wealth client groups.

Paulin and Tanious will communicate the firm's investment outlook across asset classes, while producing analysis and thought leadership for the broader marketplace. Paulin and Tanious both report to global co-chief investment officers Michael Hunstad and Chris Roth.

"Gary and Joseph have deep capital markets expertise and a keen understanding of the trends shaping global markets. Their expertise will be invaluable as we support our clients through changing market environments and evolving risk profiles," Roth said.

"As we continue to grow our global business, Gary and Joseph will help deliver meaningful investment insights and innovative solutions to clients around the world. In collaboration with our global investment teams, Gary will contribute to our growth across Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Joseph will bolster our strong North America presence," Hunstad said.

Paulin has spent nine years with Northern Trust, most recently as head of international enterprise client solutions. He joined the firm in 2016 following the acquisition of Aviate Global LLP, where he was co-founder. He has more than 25 years of experience in senior-level investment research, business creation, asset management, capital markets and asset servicing roles. Paulin has a law degree from Victoria University, New Zealand and a master's degree in social and political science from Cambridge University in the UK. He is a registered representative with the FCA and FINRA and holds Series 17 and 63 licenses.

Tanious joins Northern Trust from Bessemer Trust, where he was most recently a managing director and head of portfolio strategy and construction. At Bessemer Trust, he led the Asset Allocation Committee, was a member of the Investment Policy and Strategy Committee and oversaw US$200 billion in assets under supervision. With 25 years of experience, he was previously a global market strategist at J.P. Morgan and institutional sales professional at Wells Fargo Asset Management. Tanious has an MBA from Columbia Business School, is a CFA® charterholder and holds FINRA Series 7, 24, 63, and 65 licenses.

Northern Trust Asset Management is a global investment manager that helps investors navigate changing market environments in efforts to realize their long-term objectives. Entrusted with $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025, we understand that investing ultimately serves a greater purpose and believe investors should be compensated for the risks they take in all market environments and any investment strategy. That's why we combine robust capital markets research, expert portfolio construction and comprehensive risk management in an effort to craft innovative and efficient solutions that seek to deliver targeted investment outcomes. As engaged contributors to our communities, we consider it a great privilege to serve our investors and our communities with integrity, respect and transparency.

Northern Trust Asset Management is composed of Northern Trust Investments, Inc., Northern Trust Global Investments Limited, Northern Trust Fund Managers (Ireland) Limited, Northern Trust Global Investments Japan, K.K., NT Global Advisors, Inc., 50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, Northern Trust Asset Management Australia Pty Ltd, and investment personnel of The Northern Trust Company of Hong Kong Limited and The Northern Trust Company.

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2025, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$16.9 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.6 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

