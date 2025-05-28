Clarifai Wins 2025 AI TechAward for Compute Orchestration

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarifai, a global leader in AI and pioneer of the full-stack AI platform, announced it has won the prestigious 2025 AI TechAward in the AI Development Framework category for its Compute Orchestration offering. This annual award program celebrates outstanding design, engineering, and innovation in developer technology across 20 categories.

Clarifai's Compute Orchestration was selected by the independent, expert-led DevNetwork Advisory Board based on criteria including technical innovation, attracting notable industry attention and awareness, and general regard and use by the developer, engineering, and IT communities. The award highlights Clarifai's leading role in the growth and innovation across the software industry.

"Developer tools & technology are leading the way for software developers and engineers to build the global technology ecosystem. Clarifai's win showcases their leading role in the growth and innovation across the software industry," said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer of DevNetwork, producer of AI DevSummit, and the 2025 AI TechAwards.

Clarifai's Compute Orchestration enables organizations to deploy any AI model on any compute, at any scale. The platform supports closed, open-source, and custom models across various environments, including cloud, on-premises, air-gapped, and SaaS. Notably, Clarifai is the only platform designed to run all AI operations fully on-premises, offering complete control and security. It is truly vendor agnostic, supporting deployment on any hardware vendor like NVIDIA, Intel, AMD, and any cloud environment.

"Winning the 2025 AI TechAward for Compute Orchestration is a significant validation of our platform's ability to solve critical challenges in AI deployment at scale," said Matt Zeiler, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Clarifai. "Our Compute Orchestration is built to provide enterprises with the flexibility, control, and cost efficiency needed to operationalize AI quickly and securely, regardless of their infrastructure."

Optimizing compute resources is a core capability of Clarifai's platform, with features such as GPU fractioning, batching, and dynamic autoscaling ensuring optimal resource utilization. These capabilities help organizations reduce compute costs by up to 90%, and demonstrate efficiency like a 3.7x reduction in compute usage from model packing. The platform also delivers high performance and reliability, supporting over 1.6 million requests per second.

With over a decade of experience scaling massive AI workloads and pioneering compute innovations, Clarifai empowers enterprise and government teams to achieve their AI goals.

Clarifai will be formally presented with its 2025 AI TechAward during AI DevSummit 2025, which will take place in San Francisco, CA, on May 28-29 and Live Online on June 4-5.

To learn more about Clarifai's Compute Orchestration, visit www.clarifai.com/products/compute-orchestration

Clarifai is a global leader in AI and the pioneer of the full-stack AI lifecycle and orchestration platform that helps organizations create and control AI workloads on any environment with a unified platform. With over a decade of experience supporting millions of custom models and billions of operations for the largest enterprises and governments, Clarifai pioneered compute innovations like custom scheduling, batching, GPU fractioning, and autoscaling. Clarifai empowers users to efficiently run any model, anywhere, at any scale. Learn more at www.clarifai.com .

