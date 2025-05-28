Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
150% Plus seit Januar - dieser deutsche Smallcap könnte das nächste große Ding werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.05.2025 15:06 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clarifai Wins 2025 AI TechAward for Compute Orchestration

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarifai, a global leader in AI and pioneer of the full-stack AI platform, announced it has won the prestigious 2025 AI TechAward in the AI Development Framework category for its Compute Orchestration offering. This annual award program celebrates outstanding design, engineering, and innovation in developer technology across 20 categories.


Clarifai's Compute Orchestration was selected by the independent, expert-led DevNetwork Advisory Board based on criteria including technical innovation, attracting notable industry attention and awareness, and general regard and use by the developer, engineering, and IT communities. The award highlights Clarifai's leading role in the growth and innovation across the software industry.

"Developer tools & technology are leading the way for software developers and engineers to build the global technology ecosystem. Clarifai's win showcases their leading role in the growth and innovation across the software industry," said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer of DevNetwork, producer of AI DevSummit, and the 2025 AI TechAwards.

Clarifai's Compute Orchestration enables organizations to deploy any AI model on any compute, at any scale. The platform supports closed, open-source, and custom models across various environments, including cloud, on-premises, air-gapped, and SaaS. Notably, Clarifai is the only platform designed to run all AI operations fully on-premises, offering complete control and security. It is truly vendor agnostic, supporting deployment on any hardware vendor like NVIDIA, Intel, AMD, and any cloud environment.

"Winning the 2025 AI TechAward for Compute Orchestration is a significant validation of our platform's ability to solve critical challenges in AI deployment at scale," said Matt Zeiler, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Clarifai. "Our Compute Orchestration is built to provide enterprises with the flexibility, control, and cost efficiency needed to operationalize AI quickly and securely, regardless of their infrastructure."

Optimizing compute resources is a core capability of Clarifai's platform, with features such as GPU fractioning, batching, and dynamic autoscaling ensuring optimal resource utilization. These capabilities help organizations reduce compute costs by up to 90%, and demonstrate efficiency like a 3.7x reduction in compute usage from model packing. The platform also delivers high performance and reliability, supporting over 1.6 million requests per second.

With over a decade of experience scaling massive AI workloads and pioneering compute innovations, Clarifai empowers enterprise and government teams to achieve their AI goals.

Clarifai will be formally presented with its 2025 AI TechAward during AI DevSummit 2025, which will take place in San Francisco, CA, on May 28-29 and Live Online on June 4-5.

To learn more about Clarifai's Compute Orchestration, visit www.clarifai.com/products/compute-orchestration

About Clarifai
Clarifai is a global leader in AI and the pioneer of the full-stack AI lifecycle and orchestration platform that helps organizations create and control AI workloads on any environment with a unified platform. With over a decade of experience supporting millions of custom models and billions of operations for the largest enterprises and governments, Clarifai pioneered compute innovations like custom scheduling, batching, GPU fractioning, and autoscaling. Clarifai empowers users to efficiently run any model, anywhere, at any scale. Learn more at www.clarifai.com.

For more information or media requests, contact: pr@clarifai.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/837665/Clarifai_Logo_FC_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clarifai-wins-2025-ai-techaward-for-compute-orchestration-302463290.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.