Bit Cloud Launches Hope AI, Enabling Developers to Build Complex Applications in a Few Hours

New AI-powered development agent enables developers and organizations to build complex platforms in hours instead of years - with composable architecture, maintainability, and enterprise-grade standards.

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Cloud (bit.cloud) today announced the general availability of Hope AI, its new AI-powered development agent that enables professional developers and organizations to build, share, deploy, and maintain complex applications using natural language prompts, specifications and design files. After a successful trial period in production environments across several organizations, Hope AI is now accessible to all users, including a free tier for those interested in exploring its capabilities.

Hope AI takes AI-driven development further, beyond basic websites or application prototypes. It designs complete system architectures, assembles reusable software components, and generates scalable, production-ready applications - from CRM systems to e-commerce platforms to healthcare surgery room management systems - dramatically reducing both time to market and maintenance costs.

"While today's AI can generate code, the leap to architecting robust, enterprise-grade software that truly meets the nuanced needs of professional developers is fraught with complexity," said Ran Mizrahi, Founder and CEO of Bit Cloud. "Hope AI functions as an intelligent software architect, leveraging existing, proven components to compose professional and practical software solutions, enabling consistency and simplifying long-term maintainability. Our platform transforms the development experience to be more like building with Lego than writing long lines of code."

Enterprise-Grade Development, Built for Scale

Hope AI builds on Bit's composable software platform, used by more than 500 organizations worldwide including AT&T, Moody's, Experian, Red Bull and Hallmark Studios. This broad adoption highlights the platform's maturity and ability to scale, making it a trusted foundation for enterprise-grade AI-generated software.

"Bit Cloud is redefining what enterprise software development looks like in the age of AI," said Teddie Wardi, Managing Director at Insight Partners, and an investor in Bit Cloud. "Hope AI goes beyond code generation bringing intelligent architecture, reusability, and real-world scalability into the development process. We believe this marks a transformational leap in how software is built, accelerating both time-to-market and long-term maintainability for modern teams."

Bit's solution turns components into reusable digital assets, so teams don't need to rebuild functionality from scratch every time. Instead of generating dozens of new components for each new feature or product, teams can build faster by combining existing, enterprise-tested modules.

Key innovations of Hope AI include:

Natural Language to Professional Code: Developers describe their goals in plain language. Hope AI designs the architecture, assembles components, and generates professional code - complete with full documentation and test coverage.

Developers describe their goals in plain language. Hope AI designs the architecture, assembles components, and generates professional code - complete with full documentation and test coverage. Composable Solutions: Hope AI can transform product mockups, specifications, or even reference images directly into complete composable solutions, from backend systems to UI components. Ready to be used in existing or new applications.

Hope AI can transform product mockups, specifications, or even reference images directly into complete composable solutions, from backend systems to UI components. Ready to be used in existing or new applications. Team Collaboration: New components and applications meet professional standards for security, scalability, testability, and team review across both technical and non-technical roles.

New components and applications meet professional standards for security, scalability, testability, and team review across both technical and non-technical roles. DevOps Integration: Hope AI integrates natively with GitHub, GitLab, Azure DevOps, and JFrog, providing end-to-end visibility, automation, and quality control.

Hope AI supports modern technology stacks including React, Node.js, TypeScript, MongoDB, and GraphQL. Furthermore, Hope AI aims to seamlessly integrate these components into the developer's workflow. Through the Model Context Protocol (MCP - an open standard for interaction between AI models and development tools), Hope AI enhances the utility of coding assistants like Cursor and GitHub Copilot.

A New Phase for Software Development

Hope AI bridges the gap between simple, low-code tools and professional-grade software development. Unlike traditional AI coding assistants that generate isolated code snippets, Hope AI produces fully architected applications designed for long-term scalability, and easy maintenance, essential for enterprises, startups, and product teams alike.

Founded in 2014, Bit Cloud is pioneering composable software and operating in a distributed model, maintaining popular open-source projects such as Bit (bit.dev) and PNPM, while supporting organizations from startups to Fortune 100 enterprises with modular, scalable development solutions.

