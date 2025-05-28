inRiver Inc: Inriver adds Commerce Veteran Tom Ebling to Board, Announces Strategic Partnership with ChannelEngine

Former Demandware CEO brings deep SaaS and retail tech expertise as Inriver expands global syndication and builds momentum through its PIMpoint On Tour series

MALMÖ, Sweden and CHICAGO, May 28, 2025, the premier solution for managing and optimizing product experiences across the digital commerce ecosystem, today announced continued momentum following the first two stops in its global PIMpoint On Tour 2025 series. The company also named seasoned SaaS executive Tom Ebling to its Board of Directors and formed a new strategic partnership with ChannelEngine to expand global syndication capabilities.

These milestones underscore Inriver's continued investment in innovation and its focus on delivering value to customers. From deepening strategic expertise on the board to expanding syndication capabilities through new partnerships, Inriver is equipping brands with the tools to stay competitive and build trusted commerce experiences.

Tom Ebling Joins Inriver Board of Directors

As Inriver enters its next phase of growth, the company is deepening its leadership bench with the addition of a seasoned executive who brings both strategic vision and operational expertise. With a decade of experience in enterprise software and retail technology, Ebling has a proven track record of scaling innovation and driving digital transformation. He most notably led Demandware as CEO and Chairman through its growth from a $20 million startup to a $2.8 billion acquisition by Salesforce. He has also held CEO roles at ProfitLogic, Torrent Systems, and Lattice Engines, and now advises multiple SaaS companies and nonprofit organizations.

"Inriver's mission to help brands take control of the product data current has never been more vital," said Ebling. "I'm honored to join the board of a company that is reshaping how businesses leverage product information to build trust and fuel growth. With AI-powered solutions like Inriver Inspire, the team is driving efficiency and meeting the changing demands of today's consumers. I look forward to supporting Inriver as it empowers customers to deliver consistent, impactful product experiences."

New Partnership with ChannelEngine Expands Global Reach

Inriver also announced a strategic partnership with ChannelEngine, a leading marketplace integration platform. The collaboration pairs ChannelEngine's ability to automate product distribution across 950+ global marketplaces with Inriver's PIM and syndication capabilities, giving customers more options for scaling faster and delivering consistent product experiences.

"As businesses face rising product data complexity and sell through more digital channels than ever before, the risks of losing control are real-from inaccurate product descriptions to missed sales," said Rohit Goyal, CEO of Inriver. "Tom's experience scaling enterprise SaaS and leading digital commerce innovation will help guide our next phase of growth. At the same time, our partnership with ChannelEngine reinforces our commitment to expanding syndication capabilities by giving our mutual customers greater reach, faster execution, and more confidence in the accuracy of their product data. Together, these moves strengthen Inriver's strategy to help businesses turn complexity into competitive advantage, powered by our flexible data model, AI driven user experience and continuous optimization."

PIMpoint On Tour Highlights the Future of Trusted Commerce

Inriver's PIMpoint On Tour 2025 series continues to generate momentum across key commerce hubs. Following a sold-out kickoff in Copenhagen, the tour landed in London, bringing together Inriver customers, partners, and product leaders for a day of practical workshops, customer showcases, and innovation demos. The tour aligns with Inriver's April 2025 rebrand and emphasis on empowering brands to move from reactive data management to strategic product data control.

As part of the event, Inriver previewed findings from its upcoming research on consumer trust in the age of AI, based on a survey of more than 300 enterprise product leaders. The data reveals that 87% of companies already see increased buyer trust when AI is used responsibly to enrich product information-a signal that brands are not only embracing AI but also realizing tangible value from its application in content strategy and governance. Together, these insights and in-person engagements are helping customers turn complexity into competitive advantage.

PIMpoint On Tour continues this year with stops in New York.

About Inriver:

