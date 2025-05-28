MetricStream, the global leader in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions, today announced that it will unveil its AI-first GRC strategy at the upcoming 13th Annual GRC Summit in London, taking place June 10-12, 2025. The three-day event will bring together several hundred GRC leaders and industry experts to explore the transformative impact of generative and agentic AI in GRC, along with the critical importance of resilience in a volatile risk and regulatory environment.

This year's Summit will feature exclusive hands-on workshops on June 10. Over the following two days, more than 40 in-depth sessions and speakers will cover topics including the risks and opportunities of AI in GRC and GRC for AI, operational resilience, enterprise risk management, regulatory compliance, audit best practices, third-party risk, IT risk, and cyber risk management.

"Our new AI-first strategy that incorporates agentic and generative AI capabilities represents a leap forward in how organizations can anticipate, adapt, and act on risks, regulations, and audit needs with unprecedented speed and accuracy," said Gaurav Kapoor, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman, MetricStream. "We are making GRC simpler, faster, smarter, for millions of people around the world who participate and drive its outcomes."

The Summit will feature keynote addresses from renowned industry leaders, interactive panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities with GRC professionals from around the world.

Attendees this year include GRC leaders from Standard Chartered Bank, London Stock Exchange Group, UBS, Glencore, Nordea, Nationwide Building Society, Fitch Ratings, and others. Confirmed speakers include:

Jacob Holmehave, Head of Group Risk Office, Nordea

Head of Group Risk Office, Rajeev Bhatnagar, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, International and Treasury Services, BNY

Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, International and Treasury Services, Victoria Stubbs, Managing Director, Compliance, Barclays UK

Managing Director, Compliance, Nick Woods, Chief Auditor Risk, Credit, Financial Crime, NatWest Group

Chief Auditor Risk, Credit, Financial Crime, Fabien Robichon, Head of Compliance Analytics and Innovation, Zurich Insurance Group

Head of Compliance Analytics and Innovation, Tetiana Isaieva, Head of Compliance, Roche

Head of Compliance, Fox Ahmed, Global Head of Cybersecurity and Technology and Data Protection Regulatory Risk, BNP Paribas

Global Head of Cybersecurity and Technology and Data Protection Regulatory Risk, Ben Rowsell, Head of Enterprise and Operational Risk, Nationwide Building Society

Head of Enterprise and Operational Risk, Nick Fuller, Global Head of Resilience Risk Management, BNY

Global Head of Resilience Risk Management, Dr. Adriane Winter, Chief Compliance Officer Co-Head of Global Legal, Compliance, Risk and ICS, BSH Home Appliances Group

The Summit will also feature the 2025 GRC Journey Awards, celebrating individuals, customers, and partners who are at the forefront of guiding their organization's GRC Journey, advocating for GRC programs, and attaining exceptional business outcomes through GRC practices. Previous winners include Shell, Siemens Energy, Volvo Car Corporation, Petronas, Nordea, and CBRE.

Registration is open for three power-packed days.

All opinions and knowledge shared are those of speakers who are industry-renowned experts, not representing or related to any organization or firm.

About MetricStream Inc.

MetricStream simplifies Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) with purpose-built AI-first Risk, Compliance, Audit, CyberGRC, Third-party Risk, and Resilience products on a single low-code no-code GRC cloud platform. Trusted by over 1 million GRC professionals across 35+ countries, our industry-specific products and AI agents help businesses successfully manage audits, avoid compliance violations and fines, reduce risk exposure, and strengthen resilience. MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with operations and offices around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250528612340/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Patricia A. McParland

Associate Vice President, Marketing

pr@metricstream.com