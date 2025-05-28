New Platinum Tier, Streamlined Deal Registration, and Enhanced NFR Access to Products and Services Help Drive Growth and Partner Profitability

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced major enhancements to its Partner Advantage Network-Reselling Channel Partner Program and Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program. The updates are designed to maximize revenue opportunities, streamline partner engagement, and further strengthen support for the channel and MSP community. The program introduces a new Platinum tier, expands access to advanced security solutions through the Not-for-Resale (NFR) program, and simplifies the deal registration process.

"Bitdefender offers a broad range of advanced cybersecurity solutions for the most critical and in-demand areas, including endpoint protection, cloud security, managed detection and response (MDR), and attack surface reduction," said David Andrade, president at StoredTech. "They are a trusted, capable partner in helping us protect our business customers against constantly evolving threats. What sets Bitdefender apart is not only their leading-edge technology and innovations, but also the high level of support that strengthens our ability to build and foster long-term client relationships."

The Bitdefender Partner Advantage Network is a multi-tiered program with distinct tracks for resellers and MSPs that rewards partners with increasing benefits as they expand their engagement and success within the ecosystem. It supports both product and service specialization, enabling partners to align with their core strengths. All Bitdefender business security solutions are available to partners such as endpoint protection including extended detection and response (XDR), cloud-native security, managed detection and response (MDR), and newly introduced GravityZone Proactive Hardening and Attack Surface Reduction (PHASR), the industry's first endpoint security solution to dynamically tailor hardening for each user.

Building on past success, the expanded program delivers sales, marketing, and operational support to enhance competitive advantage, create differentiated customer value, and drive greater revenue opportunities.

Key Benefits of the Enhanced Partner Program Include:

New Platinum Tier for Top-Performing Partners - Bitdefender has introduced an exclusive Platinum partner level to recognize and retain its highest-performing resellers and MSPs. Partners in this tier gain priority access to benefits, dedicated support, and joint go-to-market opportunities-strengthening their position as trusted security advisors within their respective markets.

Bitdefender has enhanced its NFR program to include MDR access for MSPs and provides all partners with access to its full suite of security solutions, including XDR, for internal use and demonstration purposes. This empowers partners to deepen their product expertise and showcase real-world value through deep-level customer demos. NFR device allocation is now tier-based, ensuring equitable distribution and maximizing benefits across partner levels in both the Reselling and MSP programs. Streamlined Deal Registration Process for Channel Resellers - Bitdefender has simplified the deal registration workflow to reduce administrative overhead and shorten sales cycles. The new system eliminates the requirement to input detailed product configurations at the time of registration and no longer requires re-approval if deal elements change-creating a more agile, partner-friendly process.

The Bitdefender Partner Advantage Network offers strong incentives to drive partner growth, including competitive margins, joint go-to-market opportunities, and a centralized portal with deal visibility, lead generation tools, sales resources as well as access to comprehensive product training.

"Bitdefender continues to invest in building long-term value for reseller and MSP partners by delivering an easier, more profitable path to growth," said Andrei Florescu, president and general manager, Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "Our program enhancements reflect the voice of our partner community and reaffirm our commitment to recognizing excellence, simplifying engagement, and accelerating success across the global channel."

To learn more about the Bitdefender Partner Advantage Network program or to join, visit here.

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumers, enterprises, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

