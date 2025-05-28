Anzeige
28.05.2025 15:14 Uhr
Bybit x Block Scholes Quarterly Institution Report on ETH and Altcoin: Making Sense of the ETH Rally

DUBAI, UAE, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume released the latest institution report in collaboration with Blocks Scholes, in which the quarterly report offers a longer view of ETH's performance and potential impact on altcoins.

Analysts revisited historical patterns of ETH's trajectory and BTC's time-tested dominance, comparing how the cycles moved altcoin markets. With the focal point on ETH, the report assessed the catalysts of its recent surge since May 7, 2025.

Key Insights:

The Verdict on Altcoin Season hasn't been reached despite ETH's outperformance, for the simple reason that the ETH hype had not quite reached historical level in terms of market cap dominance for the trickle down effect to happen. Sitting at just over half of its 2021 high, ETH only occupied 9% of the market. The report noted that three out of the top 10 L-1 blockchains - HYPE, SUI, and SOL - outperformed ETH by market cap at one point or another since Trump's 'Liberation Day' on April 2.

The Pectra Upgrade appeared to have provided a boost to ETH's price performance. But a closer look at options data "complicates the narrative": the rise in implied volatility for ETH options suggested macro factors were the true drivers of sentiment shifts. In fact, the ETH rally on May 8 mirrored broader circumstances upon the announcement of the US-UK trade deal, propelling equities and BTC to climb simultaneously. The observation is consistent with later developments of market recovery amid easing tariff tensions.

ETH 30-day perpetual swap funding rates on Bybit, with a vertical dotted line marked for the Pectra Upgrade on May 7, 2025. Sources: Bybit, Block Scholes

Access the Full Report here.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk /BybitResearch

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2697883/ETH_30_day_perpetual_swap_funding_rates_Bybit_a_vertical_dotted.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-x-block-scholes-quarterly-institution-report-on-eth-and-altcoin-making-sense-of-the-eth-rally-302467165.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
